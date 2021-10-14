CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Saudi Arabia accused of forcing Yemenis in the kingdom out of their jobs

By Patrick Wintour Diplomatic editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swfJc_0cROgYpW00
A construction site in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Photograph: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters

Saudi Arabia is imposing a collective dual punishment on the Yemeni people by driving them out of jobs in the kingdom while continuing to impose an oil and aid blockade on Yemen, it was claimed at the UN security council.

The criticism of Riyadh came as evidence mounted that the Houthis are making progress in their months’-long efforts to capture the strategic city of Marib , the last government stronghold in northern Yemen and a major source of energy for the region. The Yemen government has warned of an imminent humanitarian catastrophe after rebels blockaded Al-Abdiyah district in Marib.

The allegations against the Saudis were made by a speaker from the Sana’a Centre thinktank selected by the UN to speak to the security council at its monthly update on the six-year civil war in Yemen. Maysaa Shuja Al-Deen said: “Yemen is not only the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, it is also the worst international response to any humanitarian crisis in the world”.

She said the “Saudis had decided to dismiss Yemini workers in the south of the kingdom without a clear or convincing explanation for this collective targeting”. It has been suggested hundreds of thousands are under threat of deportation.

She pointed out that, due to the war, expatriates had become almost the only source of hard currency because of the total absence of oil exports.

She said more than 1 million Yemenis worked in Saudi Arabia but she said “the harassment of those remaining was having a negative impact on millions of Yemenis at home and so exacerbating the current humanitarian crisis within Yemen. All Gulf states have been directly or indirectly involved in the war in Yemen and they therefore have a double moral and political responsibility towards their neighbour.”

She appealed to the Gulf states to keep their doors open to Yemen, adding that the security council should put pressure on the Saudis immediately to stop expanding and tightening the grip on Yemen workers in the Saudi labour market. She said they should be excluded from the policies of Saudi-isation and double residency fines, a penalty imposed on non-Saudis living in the kingdom. Saudi Arabia has been trying to deal with a surplus of foreign workers made worse by Covid reducing economic activity. The kingdom also wants to improve job prospects of young Saudis.

In June Yemeni doctors working in Saudi reported receiving letters saying their contracts were not being renewed. Regulations were introduced telling private sector employers in a group of southern provinces that only 25% of their workforce could come from Yemen.

Related: Yemen at war: conflict, chaos and rare joy – in pictures

The World Bank estimated in 2017 that remittances sent from Yemenis in Saudi Arabia amounted to $2.3bn annually. Remittances sent from Saudi Arabia constituted 61% of the total remittances sent from abroad.

Calling on all sides, including the Houthis, to remove the impediments to distributing aid she also pointed out that only 55% of the pledges made at the Yemen humanitarian summit had been fulfilled.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Iran seeks to add Beirut to list of capitals it controls

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has made no secret of his wish to dominate the Middle East. His policy of aggressive expansionism has seen him spend over $100 billion backing Bashar al-Assad's bloody civil war in Syria, approaching its 11th year. He has funded, supplied and controlled the brutal Shi'ia militias in neighboring Iraq, fashioning them into the ruthless Hashd al-Shabi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), whose pro-Iranian political wing has just won seats in the recent parliamentary elections.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Houthis#Yemenis#Reuters Saudi Arabia#The Un Security Council#Al Abdiyah#Saudis#The Security Council
Reuters

Saudi Arabia says it hopes situation stabilises in Lebanon

CAIRO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has followed events in Lebanon with interest and hopes the situation stabilises as soon as possible, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday. Tension over an investigation into a massive blast last year in Beirut developed into the worst street violence...
MIDDLE EAST
dailynewsen.com

Five wounded in the attack on a Saudi Arabia airport

Five people were injured on Friday night in an attack on the airport of the Saudi town of Jizan, near the Yemen border, the authorities indicated. The coalition led by Saudi Arabia that fights against the Huti rebels of Yemen indicated in a communiqué cited by the official agency that the wounds were minor and were caused by "a hostile projectile" that fell at the airport.
MIDDLE EAST
power-technology.com

Tbc Saudi Arabia 2, Saudi Arabia

Tbc Saudi Arabia 2 is a 1,400MW nuclear reactor planned in Saudi Arabia. The nuclear reactor is currently in announced stage. 1415 Nuclear 1,400 – 1,400 Announced Saudi Arabia State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom. Tbc Saudi Arabia 2 is a Generation III+ nuclear reactor being developed by State Atomic Energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

Sommet Education partners with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund

Riyadh - Sommet Education, the world’s leading network of hospitality education institutes, has signed an agreement with the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) in Saudi Arabia to support the development of the Kingdom’s tourism sector. Through the partnership, Sommet Education will work with TDF to develop the Fund’s employees and clients’...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Saudi Arabia
Foreign Policy

Saudi Arabia’s Soft Power Play

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund completes purchase of Newcastle United, the Nobel Peace Prize goes to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, and German Christian Democratic Union leader Armin Laschet signals his impending resignation. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your...
MIDDLE EAST
ftnnews.com

UNWTO and NEOM Think Future of Saudi Arabia Tourism

UNWTO and NEOM have partnered for a new initiative focused on the future of tourism in Saudi Arabia. The ‘Tourism Experiences of the Future’ challenge will source innovative ideas and disruptive business models related to the tourism needs of the future, in line with growing demand for new experiences. All proposals must be aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and should include the introduction or adaptation of digital and technological elements, as well as being focused at least one of the following areas:
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Blinken, Saudi counterpart discuss Yemeni conflict, Houthi attacks

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met and discussed with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud matters concerning the conflict in Yemen and recent Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, the State Department said in a press release. "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Saudi Arabia advises citizens not to travel to Lebanon - ministry

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has advised its citizens not to travel to Lebanon in light of the latest security events, the foreign ministry wrote on Twitter on Sunday. Lebanon remains on a Saudi travel list where obtaining prior permission to visit is required. On Thursday, seven people were...
TRAVEL
breakingtravelnews.com

Saudi Arabia unveils plans for the Rig tourism project

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia has announced plans for the Rig, a new tourism project. Inspired by offshore oil platforms, the development will be located in the Arabian Gulf and will span a combined total area of more than 150,000 square meters. When complete it will provide...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: army

Israel does not want war with Lebanon's Hezbollah but is prepared to face about 2,000 rockets a day from the armed group if conflict breaks out, a senior Israeli military official told AFP. In May this year, the Israeli army fought an 11-day war against Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip, who fired around 4,400 projectiles towards the Jewish state. He said that in the case of "conflict or a war with Hezbollah, we expect more than five times the number of rockets fired every day from Lebanon to Israel". 
MILITARY
thekatynews.com

Can I Travel to Saudi Arabia Right Now?

Travelers wondering whether or not they can visit Saudi Arabia right now are in luck. Check out this page to learn all about applying for the Saudi Arabia eVisa. Travel during the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging to say the least. It has been difficult for people to navigate closed borders, canceled flights, unclear information, last-minute changes, and more. These things have made it hard for the average person to stay caught up on what they can or cannot do and where they can and cannot travel to.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

34K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy