Whiskey Myers Is Coming Out With Their Own Whiskey, Red Handed Bourbon

Have you really made it unless you have your own liquor brand?

Earlier this week, Jon Pardi announced that he would be launching his own brand of whiskey and bourbon, Pardi Batch Spirits.

And now Whiskey Myers, one of the greatest bands to have ever lived, just threw their hat into the ring of artists with their own brand of spirits.

The band announced today that they’ve teamed up with Treaty Oak Distilling to make their very own bourbon. Red Handed Bourbon, according to Treaty Oak’s website, is a 2 year old, high-rye mashbill straight bourbon with a honey nose, kettle corn and cool earthy notes, finishing with waves of caramel and butter.

The new bourbon will hit shelves starting November 1, and is already available for pre-order online.

I’ll certainly pour a few and crank up Firewater. Don’t tempt me with a good time…