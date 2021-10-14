CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Whiskey Myers Is Coming Out With Their Own Whiskey, Red Handed Bourbon

By Andrew Mies
 4 days ago
Have you really made it unless you have your own liquor brand?

Earlier this week, Jon Pardi announced that he would be launching his own brand of whiskey and bourbon, Pardi Batch Spirits.

And now Whiskey Myers, one of the greatest bands to have ever lived, just threw their hat into the ring of artists with their own brand of spirits.

The band announced today that they’ve teamed up with Treaty Oak Distilling to make their very own bourbon. Red Handed Bourbon, according to Treaty Oak’s website, is a 2 year old, high-rye mashbill straight bourbon with a honey nose, kettle corn and cool earthy notes, finishing with waves of caramel and butter.

The new bourbon will hit shelves starting November 1, and is already available for pre-order online.

I’ll certainly pour a few and crank up Firewater. Don’t tempt me with a good time…

fortworthbusiness.com

TX Whiskey launches bourbon distilled at Fort Worth’s Whiskey Ranch

TX Whiskey on Oct. 7 announces the launch of TX Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cognac Casks, the third expression in TX Whiskey’s Barrel Finish Series. It follows the award-winning TX Straight Bourbon Tawny Port Finish and PX Sherry Finish, propelling the growth of the Fort Worth-based TX Whiskey brand. The third and final experimental release marks a bittersweet milestone as the last expression and final gift from TX Whiskey’s tenured Master Distiller, Rob Arnold, who will be stepping down after a decade of service.
TEXAS STATE
bourbonveach.com

Rye Whiskey I Would Like To See Made

About seven years ago, John Pogue told me that the rye whiskey being made in Lawrenceburg, Indiana was the best thing and the worst thing that ever happened to the category. I understand what he meant in that it made the whiskey popular again, but it also made all rye whiskey taste the same as producers copied the Lawrenceburg rye.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Horse Soldier Premium Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Horse Soldier Bourbon. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Redemption Whiskey Adds A Cognac Cask Finished Bourbon To Its Line Up

Redemption Whiskey, a sourced whiskey brand known for its focus on rye style expressions, is considered one of the top rye whiskey labels of the moment. It was, for example, recently selected as the 2021 Rye Whiskey Brand of the Year according to the NY International Spirits Competition. Redemption is now delving into more cask finishing, unveiling a new Cognac cask variant.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Berkshire Shine Single Malt American Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Berkshire Mountain Distillers. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: The Clover Single Barrel Straight Rye Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Piedmont Distillers. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
SPY

Meet Great Jones Bourbon, The First Whiskey Distillery in Manhattan Since Prohibition Days

Whiskey of the Week is a new review series on Spy. Each week, we’ll review a different bottle, from newly released small-batch bourbons to our favorite cheap well whiskies. The Spirit: Great Jones Straight BourbonThe Distillery: Black Dirt DistilleryBirthplace: New YorkStyle: bourbonProof: 86 proof / 43% ABVAvailability: NationwidePrice: $43.00 New York City has seen its fair share of craft distilleries opening over the past decade, but virtually all of these have been in Brooklyn. King’s County, NY Distilling Company, and Breuckelen Distilling are just some of the few that have been making whiskey and other spirits over the years. But Manhattan hasn’t...
DRINKS
