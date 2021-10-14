Man wanted for tampering with railroad safety equipment

Police are looking for this man pictured below tampering with railroad safety equipment.

Crime Stoppers

Investigators say it happened at the Seminole Gulf Railway on Bayshore Road on October 12th.

The suspect is driving an older model Ford Ranger-type truck with a step side over rear wheels and has an American flag license plate mounted to the front of the truck.

Anyone with information on this incident, the driver, or the suspect vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

