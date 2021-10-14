Police Seize Drugs, Puppies at Queen Anne Motel Wednesday Night

Police seized fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and seven dogs while serving a warrant at a motel in Queen Anne Wednesday night.

As part of a narcotics investigation, officers served a warrant at a motel room in the 2400 block of Aurora Avenue North. Police seized approximately 2,200 fentanyl pills, 405 grams of methamphetamine, and one gram of crack cocaine.

Also in the motel room, officers found three adult dogs and four puppies. The canines appeared to be neglected and living in poor conditions, so officers took them all to a local shelter and notified animal control.