Bakersfield, CA

Andy Mineo to perform at the Bakersfield Fox Theater

By Muska Olumi, 23ABC
 4 days ago
‘Andy Mineo: The Return to Never Land Tour’ is coming to Bakersfield with SonReal, Propaganda, and Wordsplayed.

The performance kicks off at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20. Doors open at 6 p.m., the night will be a combination of new songs and all your favorites.

Get your tickets as quick as you can!

Meet & Greet tickets include the below:
-One (1) GA ticket to the show
-Early Entry
-Meet & Greet with Andy Mineo
-Photo with Andy Mineo
-Exclusive tour tote bag

Meet & Greet Ticket holders must arrive by 5PM for early entry and Meet & Greet.

The show is capped at 999 attendees. Proof of vaccination or a negative test are not required to attend.

KERO 23 ABC News

CSUB alum writes Netflix film

15 years of hard work is paying off for a CSUB alum. Matt Harris first wrote the screenplay for the movie "The Starling” in 2005 and today, you can watch it on Netflix. 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann tells us why he says it’s all thanks to the encouragement he received from a CSUB professor.
MOVIES
KERO 23 ABC News

How to make Belizean tamales

We are continuing our coverage of Latinx Heritage Month by highlighting Hispanic and Latino traditions, food and culture. 23ABC's Rosaura Simone gives us a personal look into a classic Belizean meal.
RECIPES
Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

