Celtics suspend Marcus Smart for Friday's preseason game vs. Heat due to reportedly missing team flight
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will be suspended for Friday's preseason game against the Miami Heat, coach Ime Udoka told reporters Thursday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Smart's suspension is due to him missing the team flight to Orlando. The Celtics played there on Wednesday. Teams frequently play road games against both Florida teams on the same road trip in order to limit travel.www.cbssports.com
