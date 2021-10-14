Early Money: 8 Bay Area startups just raised Series A rounds, including one that makes medical visits to customers' homes

Sometimes it's not about inventing a better product but getting it into the hands of the right people. Just ask Naama Stauber Breckler. Soon after the former Israeli military software engineer graduated from Stanford University with an MBA, she co-founded and led a company that developed urinary catheters for people with chronic bladder problems to use themselves. The company lined up Food and Drug Administration OKs and reimbursement from payers, she said, but that didn't prepare her for the challenge of distribution.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO