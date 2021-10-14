CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Money: 8 Bay Area startups just raised Series A rounds, including one that makes medical visits to customers' homes

By Cromwell Schubarth
 4 days ago
Eight Bay Area startups announced Series A funding rounds in the past week, including one that does home medical visits. Sprinter Health Inc., Menlo Park, $33 million: Andreessen Horowitz led the round for this health care provider that sends nurses and phlebotomists to customers' home for blood draws, to check vital signs and to do COVID-19 testing. General Catalyst, Accel, and GV also invested.

