OATS Transit Open for Regular Transportation Service

 4 days ago

OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service, however face masks are required on the bus due to COVID-19. OATS Transit follows Federal Transit Administration requirements, which means face masks must be worn on public transit through January 18, 2022. Please call the OATS Transit office at 660-827-2611 or 800-276-6287 to schedule a ride or find out about service in your area. You can also visit our website at www.oatstransit.org and click on the tab, Bus Schedules. Then, click on your county to see the full schedule in your area. OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age, seniors, and individuals with disabilities. We also contract with a number of agencies to serve their clients. Please note: OATS Transit offices will be closed and regular routes will not be running on November 25 and 26, 2021 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

