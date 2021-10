TCU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (ABC). Line: Oklahoma by 13 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Oklahoma leads 16-5. Oklahoma has five wins by seven or fewer points, a school record for an entire season just six games in. It would help them to have a convincing victory. TCU would strengthen its hopes of reaching the Big 12 title game with a win.