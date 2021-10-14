CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Being Socially Aware Matters

By Mimi Nartey
Raising children who feel good about who they are, love all different kinds of people and respect different worldviews is still not mainstream. The good news is that parenting is our greatest social activism because we can influence our children to be more socially aware and compassionate. We can expose them to different environments, cultures, and people, give them opportunities to learn in collaborative settings, and help them find opportunities to serve others. These things will help our children develop the soft skills that they need to be more successful in life and ultimately transform the culture of our society. Here are five specific reasons why being socially aware matters.

#Social Awareness#Soft Skills#Emotion
