Two women arrested near Bayou L'Ourse as fugitives from St. Mary
Two Bayou L’Ourse women were arrested as fugitives from St. Mary Parish after a traffic stop Monday, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said. —Frances Lee Boudreaux, 37, Pond Drive, Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Monday on St. Mary Parish warrants alleging possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and use, consumption, possession or distribution of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a person under 17.www.stmarynow.com
