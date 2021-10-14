CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Mary Parish, LA

Two women arrested near Bayou L'Ourse as fugitives from St. Mary

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 4 days ago

Two Bayou L’Ourse women were arrested as fugitives from St. Mary Parish after a traffic stop Monday, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said. —Frances Lee Boudreaux, 37, Pond Drive, Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Monday on St. Mary Parish warrants alleging possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and use, consumption, possession or distribution of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a person under 17.

www.stmarynow.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Mary Parish, LA
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Assumption Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Houma, LA
County
Assumption Parish, LA
City
Berwick, LA
Berwick, LA
Crime & Safety
Saint Mary Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Reuters

N.Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The launch, reported by officials in...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hughes
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy