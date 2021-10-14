How Shane Beamer's contract with South Carolina stacks up with other SEC coaches

COLUMBIA – Shane Beamer makes the least amount of money annually among the 13 coaches that coach at public universities in the Southeastern Conference. South Carolina hired Beamer to succeed former head football coach Will Muschamp, who was dismissed before the 2020 season ended, in December. The $2.75 million annual base salary on Beamer’s five-year contract he signed that was approved in January is $150,000 per season lower than Arkansas’ Sam Pittman.