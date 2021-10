After COVID-19 prompted the Lone Star Film Festival to go virtual last year, the annual event is welcoming movie-goers back to theaters as it announces its schedule for 2021. Taking place Nov. 11 – 14, the festival will host screenings at both the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and newly opened Stockyards venue, Downtown Cowtown at the Isis. The watchlist includes 80 short and feature films from around the world, including documentaries like "Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America" and "The Marfa Tapes," as well as narrative features like "The Atlantic City Story" and "Jockey." Shorts will play in blocks between each feature — among them, a showcase of high school-made films and shorts from the Denton Black Film Festival.

