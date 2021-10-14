Letter: Equity?

Submitted by John C. Alessio. Dr. Marty Shafer, current president of the Clover Park School Board, has been attacked, and is now being challenged by a reckless extremist. The Clover Park School District has been recognized as a “Board of Distinction” five times, and in 2019 was named the “School Board of the Year” during the presidency of Dr. Schafer. Under his leadership graduation rates have increased from 68% to 89%. Yet, his opponent and his opponent’s supporters, grasping at straws, try to turn these impressive accomplishments into something ugly, saying he wins awards because he follows the rules too much, or that the high graduation rates represent low standards. That kind of archaic thinking is twisted and harmful to students and their families.

