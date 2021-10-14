CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Equity?

The Suburban Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe definition that comes up when you Google Equity . . . is “the quality of being fair and impartial. I think most of us have seen the below cartoon about equity vs. equality. I recently spoke at a public meeting and posed the question to publicly elected officials about...

thesubtimes.com

theurbannews.com

Racial Equity in The Arts

In the wake of last year’s protests, many organizations are working to be more equitable and inclusive. But, are we approaching this in the right way? What does authentic change look like? Panelists will attempt to address these questions and identify the current systems within the creative sector which are limiting racial equity.
ASHEVILLE, NC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Gateway's need for equity director is real

In 2011, I was elected to the Gateway School Board. Gateway has been discussing and working at reducing the achievement gap since 2013. In 2015, Gateway published an equity audit of the school district. In 2016, Gateway established an Achievement Gap Committee, which produced a number of recommendations. In 2018,...
EDUCATION
The Suburban Times

Letter: Who Are The Extremists?

Submitted by John C. Alessio. Dr. Marty Shafer, current president of the Clover Park School Board, has been attacked, and is now being challenged by a reckless extremist. The Clover Park School District has been recognized as a “Board of Distinction” five times, and in 2019 was named the “School Board of the Year” during the presidency of Dr. Schafer. Under his leadership graduation rates have increased from 68% to 89%. Yet, his opponent and his opponent’s supporters, grasping at straws, try to turn these impressive accomplishments into something ugly, saying he wins awards because he follows the rules too much, or that the high graduation rates represent low standards. That kind of archaic thinking is twisted and harmful to students and their families.
SOCIETY
The Suburban Times

Letter: What about the Teachers?

Submitted by Candyce Hernandez. I see a lot of them supporting the equity policy, but what are we really putting on their plate?. One of the best predictors of student outcome is parental engagement. We can try all the ways to encourage parental engagement, but we cannot make them value their child’s education enough to keep them engaged in a real way. What does this mean for teachers? Teacher’s carry the responsibility of our kids’ minds and parent’s truly take that for granted.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Equity & Inclusion Officer

Research, apply and promote diversity initiatives and share best practice. Provide advice, guidance and support on equality and diversity issues. Assess students and staff needs and promote cohesion. Develop systems for reporting any incidents of discrimination. Liaise with college stakeholders from a range of backgrounds. Respond to complaints and provide...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
wjpitch.com

Baker launches Equity 365

The new Equity 365 initiative can best be characterized as Principal Jennifer Baker’s “utopian vision” for the Walter Johnson community, a vision where all students feel like their identity is acknowledged and they are both encouraged and invited to learn at their school. The basis of the initiative was created...
EDUCATION
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Letter: A letter to Congressman Schrader

The Tillamook County Democratic Central Committee (TillCoDems) is writing to you with an extreme sense of urgency regarding the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act bill and the Build Back Better Act reconciliation bill that Congress will be voting on this week and in coming weeks. While we understand that the...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Credit Union Times

New Perspectives on Equity & Inclusivity

What first comes to mind when someone mentions diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the context of credit unions? Chances are, it’s a commonly-discussed practice like hiring and promoting more people of color, or expanding the credit union’s financial services to underserved individuals, such as by offering ITIN loans to immigrants who lack Social Security numbers.
ECONOMY
Gazette

LETTERS: "Equity Cafés" fail district's families; homeowners should have a say

Over the past two years, Colorado Springs School District 11 has been laying the groundwork for the implementation of an ideological program they call “Equity” (yes, despite the district’s denials, “equity” is one of a number of pseudonyms for critical Race Theory). In pursuit of this agenda, supported by the D-11 Board of Education and Superintendent Michael Thomas, D11 hired an external audit firm to conduct an “Equity Audit” at a cost to taxpayers that has not as of this writing been disclosed to the public.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Healthcare IT News

On a mission for social equity

Dr Alex Ng discovered during his early medical career in a role as chief resident at the Middlemore hospital in New Zealand that he wanted to support those who are underprivileged. The hospital was a referral unit for tertiary and quaternary care for the South Pacific islands, which allowed him...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
The Independent

This is how I’m reclaiming Black History Month to make sure it’s full of joy – not trauma

Black History Month in the UK has been celebrated since October 1987, to commemorate the achievements, culture and heritage of Black people. It is rooted in the US version, which started during the 1920s. Celebrated in February, it coincides with abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays.We’ve sought to share the lived experiences of Black people over the years to educate and to push forward change – yet the inevitable history of subjugation has largely clouded the narrative, and created stereotypes of Black people, many of whom have come to associate it with struggle and (essentially) trauma.Challenging the derogative depiction...
SOCIETY
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: In search of ‘Tree Equity’

In the President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better proposal there is $3 billion earmarked for “Tree Equity” programs. I know we’re a divided country, but that sounds like there’s also a problem within the tree community. Is there something going on between the coniferous and deciduous trees that we don’t know about? If so, who is the oppressor and who is the victim? All trees have value, and they should be able to put aside their differences for the benefit of all flora.
ENVIRONMENT
Malibu Times

Letter: But, but...

In response to a photograph published on page B2 in the Sept. 30 print edition. I would like to comment on last week’s photograph of the triathletes competing in the bicycle segment of the world famous Malibu Triathlon. I hope The Malibu Times is not abandoning the tradition of featuring...
MALIBU, CA
NorthEast Times

Letters to the Editor

Politics should never be about personal attacks but about different views on public policies. Therefore, as a Christian, I feel sad and sorry for my opponent Kevin Boyle. I pray for Kevin Boyle that everything would work out best for him and his family as he is going through difficult times. Although I and Kevin Boyle have strong political differences, I do not mean any ill will toward him. I hope that he would seek out the right help and would make the right decisions that would be best for him, his family and would be best in the interests for our constituents. God bless America!
PHILADELPHIA, PA

