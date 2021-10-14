CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Respawn Entertainment Dev Opens Up on Communication Issues with the Apex Legends Community

The state of the Apex Legends scene is quite fractured at the moment. On one hand, you have esports organizations such as TSM and 100 Thieves committing themselves even more to the space, confident in the title's direction moving forward. On the other, you have players review bombing the Apex Legends listing on Steam and planning a Halloween Event boycott in outrage of EA and Respawn Entertainment's apparent lack of communication about the state of the game.

