How to Complete the Far Cry 6 Rising Tide Treasure Hunt

By Sunshyne Pohlman
dbltap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's how to complete the Far Cry 6 Rising Tide treasure hunt. The Rising Tide treasure hunt may initially seem like one of the trickier side quests in Far Cry 6, but it is actually pretty simple once players know what to look for. The quest requires players to open a locked door by activating five switches in a specific order. To crack the code players need to find five different named boats around the area, each with a number corresponding to their position in the order of switches to be pulled. However, players do not have to find all the boats to open the door, they only need to know the order to pull the levers in.

