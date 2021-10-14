Why are Data Science Jobs Hard to Get When They’re the Most In-Demand?

Using Machine Learning to improve fab throughput and profitability. In this stage of the pandemic, demand for all kinds of semiconductor chips has exploded and semiconductor fabs are struggling to keep up. Traditional IC customers are now competing with the demands of new compute applications (such as AI and autonomous driving) to get their custom-design wafers fabricated. Unfortunately, increasing the wafer capacity of semiconductor fabs to react with new waves of demand is very expensive and challenging. Once a decision is made to increase a fab’s capacity, it can take months to purchase new tools, install them in the fab, and qualify them for production.

