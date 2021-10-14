CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Why are Data Science Jobs Hard to Get When They’re the Most In-Demand?

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the rapidly expanding technological world of today, people from the right, left and center are starting their career in data or making career shifts after decades of experience in finance or going back to school to get a Data Science degree. Having navigated the data science job market for securing internships and full-time offers recently, I’ve had a first-hand encounter with the realities of what I’d like to call — a coconut field.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

Creating a Data Science Portfolio

Getting a job as a data scientist is becoming more and more difficult. After Data Science has been dubbed the “sexiest job of the 21st century” many jumped on the bandwagon and started looking for a job in the field. Now, the data science job market is quite saturated for...
MARKETS
InvestmentNews

10 most in-demand advisory jobs

Which jobs at advisory firms had the greatest number of hires in the past year? The 2021 InvestmentNews Compensation & Staffing Study analyzes data covering industry employees and hires to find the most roles hired by advisory firms. These are the ten most hired roles.
JOBS
san francisco state university

New data science certificate aims to open doors to biotech jobs

Launched this fall, the Data Science and Machine Learning for Biotechnology certificate was developed in collaboration with Genentech. A new certificate program developed in collaboration with one of Silicon Valley’s biggest biotech companies will do more than teach San Francisco State University undergraduates about the interdisciplinary field known as data science. It’ll help them develop the skills they need to land jobs as data scientists.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Big Data#Cloud Computing#Harvard Business Review#Data Scientist
Washington Post

Why it’s hard to fill — and find — jobs

For the past 15 years, I have volunteered at Jubilee Jobs, where I assist people seeking hourly wage jobs in writing a résumé or applying for jobs online. They and I are continually dismayed at the policies of so many of the retail employers in the D.C. area who hire hourly wage workers. Successful applicants for these jobs rarely are given full-time work. They are forced to work ever-shifting work schedules, precluding them from seeking a second job, furthering their training and education, or ever qualifying for benefits.
RETAIL
techgig.com

Busting common myths about data science jobs

Being a data scientist is one of the most-coveted jobs right now. With so much data being generated in the world right at this very moment, the need for trained. is at an all-time high! Aspirants from different domains are taking a detour to make a career in this field.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Data Science in Semiconductor Process Yield

Using Machine Learning to improve fab throughput and profitability. In this stage of the pandemic, demand for all kinds of semiconductor chips has exploded and semiconductor fabs are struggling to keep up. Traditional IC customers are now competing with the demands of new compute applications (such as AI and autonomous driving) to get their custom-design wafers fabricated. Unfortunately, increasing the wafer capacity of semiconductor fabs to react with new waves of demand is very expensive and challenging. Once a decision is made to increase a fab’s capacity, it can take months to purchase new tools, install them in the fab, and qualify them for production.
SOFTWARE
datasciencecentral.com

Download book for data science beginners - Learn Data Science with R

The book Learn Data Science with R covers minimal theory, practical examples, and projects. It starts with an explanation of the underlying concepts of data science, followed by implementing them in R language. Learn linear regression, logistic regression, random forests, and other machine learning algorithms. The hands-on projects provide a detailed step-by-step guide for analyzing and predicting data.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
towardsdatascience.com

My Experience as a Data Engineer vs. a Data Scientist

When I first transitioned from data engineer to data scientist, I naively thought I simply needed to learn the data science skills necessary for the job. Years later what seems obvious now didn’t occur to me then. Today I’d like to the challenges I experienced along the way and how you can prepare to ensure a successful transition into data science.
MySanAntonio

U.S. companies add most jobs in three months, ADP data show

U.S. companies added more jobs than forecast in September, the most since June, suggesting that ongoing hiring challenges are beginning to ease as more Americans return to the workforce. Businesses' payrolls increased by 568,000 last month, led by leisure and hospitality, after a revised 340,000 gain in August, according to...
ECONOMY
MIT Technology Review

Getting the most from your data-driven transformation: 10 key principles

The importance of data to today's businesses can't be overstated. Studies show data-driven companies are 58% more likely to beat revenue goals than non-data-driven companies and 162% more likely to significantly outperform laggards. Data analytics are helping nearly half of all companies make better decisions about everything, from the products they deliver to the markets they target. Data is becoming critical in every industry, whether it's helping farms increase the value of the crops they produce or fundamentally changing the game of basketball.
ECONOMY
CNBC

These are the 11 most in-demand health-care jobs of the next decade

Health-care professionals have played a critical role throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as new demands emerged for respiratory therapists, telehealth specialists and other experts to help fight the virus. This crisis has also caused unprecedented strain on our mental and physical health, reminding us of the importance of taking care of ourselves, and the medical professionals who help us do so.
HEALTH
towardsdatascience.com

The Life of a Data Analyst

Medium is my creative outlet these days. As a data analyst, I get to be a little creative, like when I am designing a dashboard or solving an interesting problem, but it’s not a large percentage of my job. So, instead of getting frustrated about the harder parts of being...
The Week

Large employers fear vaccine mandates will chase away workers. But 'real world data tells a different story.'

As COVID-19 vaccine mandates roll out across federal agencies and among many private businesses, companies that fall under the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test requirement are worried about employees quitting, a new poll has found. President Biden directed the Labor Department to develop a rule that companies with 100+ employees must require...
INDUSTRY
techgig.com

Is Data Science the future of IT industry?

The question is intended to be provocative. Today, we see disruption across industries, and that’s just not because of the pandemic. Technology shifts are rapidly aiding automation of many tasks. Emphasis is shifting increasingly towards experiences than contracts. It is no longer enough for a business to ask a customer to agree to the Terms & Conditions of a billing relationship. Instead, it has become essential to get customers coming back to your business for their needs. Witness the sky-rocketing valuations of B2C platforms that prioritize user engagement over profitability.
SOFTWARE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The World’s Best Employer

There are a number of lists of the best places to work. Among the most well-known is the Glassdoor “Best Places To Work 2021.” Over the course of the last several years, the list has been dominated by high-tech companies and consultancies like McKinsey and Bain & Company. Fortune has another list with a different […]
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy