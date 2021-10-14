CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Clooney Directs Ben Affleck in ‘The Tender Bar’ Trailer

By Jordan Rose
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave George Clooney and Ben Affleck entered this year’s Oscar race?. Based on the new trailer for their new movie The Tender Bar, which Clooney directed and Affleck stars in, the two stars could be in for some major hardware come awards season. Based on J.R. Moehringer’s eponymous 2005 memoir,...

