When it comes to developing the design of the London Tube map, there is no such thing as one small adjustment, says Transport for London (TfL) head of design Jon Hunter. ‘As a product, the Tube map is entirely interconnected, so even a small change can result in large sections of the map needing to be redrawn,’ he explains. ‘Is there enough space on the current map to accommodate the change and, if not, what do we need to move or change to allow it to be included?’

