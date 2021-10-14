What Year Is My iPad?

Google is ditching its "Material" user interface design in favor of using iOS’ own UI conventions. But is it only about looks?. Every computer platform has its user interface conventions. This includes how it looks, how it works, and what users can expect. For example, the Mac uses the ⌘+V shortcut to paste, whereas Windows uses Control+V. And while the Mac has a single menu bar that is always at the top of the screen, Windows puts menu bars on each window. Third-party apps that don’t follow these conventions feel off, and don’t fit in. But Google’s change of heart may be about more than just looking and feeling at home.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO