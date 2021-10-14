CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

What Year Is My iPad?

By Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are so many models of iPad, you might have forgotten which one you own. If you’re wondering whether your iPad is eligible for the newest update or you’re trying to get it serviced, there are a few ways to find what you need. How Do I Know What Generation...

www.lifewire.com

Comments / 0

Related
lifewire.com

How to Delete Duplicate Photos on iPhone

To delete duplicate photos: Open Photos app, Albums > Select, tap the photos you want to delete. Once selected, tap the Trash Can icon. You can also use a third-party photo management app to remove duplicate photos from your iPhone and iCloud automatically. This article provides instructions for how to...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple iPad Mini (2021) vs. iPad Mini (2019): Which year wins?

Apple has announced the sixth-generation iPad Mini (2021), the successor to the fifth-generation iPad Mini (2019). It introduces a number of notable improvements in relation to its forerunner, including a bigger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the A15 Bionic processor, a Touch ID sensor on the power button, and a 5G modem (if you opt for the LTE/cellular model). While it certainly looks like an improved tablet, just how much better is it in practice, and is it worth upgrading to if you already own the fifth-generation model?
TECHNOLOGY
wccftech.com

Apple Will Not Launch OLED iPad Air Next Year, 11-inch iPad Pro to Gain mini-LED

The iPad Air 4 launched last year with an all-new design and Face ID in the Power button. However, the tablet featured an LCD panel and it seems the company will continue using the technology in 2022. Using an OLED panel would raise concerns of quality and cost for Apple and hence, we can forgo our expectations of an OLED iPad Air next year.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 price and...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Air#Ipad Mini#Ipad Pro#The Wi Fi
lifewire.com

What Is Google Sky Map?

While the international scientific community has spent untold amounts of time and treasure to learn all about the vast expanse of space, you can use an open-source, GPS-enabled app by downloading Sky Map to gaze at the stars, regardless of weather conditions. All you need is a functioning Android device or compatible web browser to bring infinity to the palm of their hand.
TECHNOLOGY
lifewire.com

What Is an XP3 File?

This article explains what an XP3 file is, how to open one, and how to convert the file or obtain its internal contents for use in a video game or some other application. A file with the XP3 file extension is a package file used by KiriKiri, a scripting engine. The XP3 file is often used with visual novels or for storing video game resources.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
iPad
lifewire.com

What Happened to Those iOS 15 Features Apple Promised Us?

In June, Apple detailed the significant new features coming to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, but some of those features have not yet materialized. What happened?. SharePlay, Universal Control, Legacy Contacts, App Privacy Report, and iCloud Private Relay are among the features announced at WWDC that still haven't' shipped. Some of these are implemented as betas in the current version of iOS 15, some are still in testing in iOS 15.1 betas, and others are just MIA.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

How to Use Grid View on FaceTime in iOS 15

Before iOS 15, group calls on FaceTime were confusing. People were represented by icons in different sizes, and the icons would resize themselves or pop around the screen. You couldn’t keep track of where everyone was, much less who was talking. If your group calls still look like a mess, it’s time to turn on grid view.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Google’s Adoption of iOS Design Is Good for Everyone

Google is ditching its "Material" user interface design in favor of using iOS’ own UI conventions. But is it only about looks?. Every computer platform has its user interface conventions. This includes how it looks, how it works, and what users can expect. For example, the Mac uses the ⌘+V shortcut to paste, whereas Windows uses Control+V. And while the Mac has a single menu bar that is always at the top of the screen, Windows puts menu bars on each window. Third-party apps that don’t follow these conventions feel off, and don’t fit in. But Google’s change of heart may be about more than just looking and feeling at home.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Apple Extends AirPods Pro Repair Program to Three Years

Apple quietly has extended a repair program for AirPods Pro that addresses active noise cancellation (ANC) and crackling issues. Reddit was the first to take note of the changes to Apple’s support page for the AirPods repair program, which recently has been updated to offer three years of support for AirPods suffering from crackling problems.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

iPhone 15: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors

Accurately looking ahead at a phone that isn’t expected to arrive for years might seem silly. But painting a picture of what the iPhone 15 might be like begins to make sense when we consider leaks about its forerunner and timelines for when certain hardware changes are expected. When Will...
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Google Releases Clock 7.1 With Multiple Face Styles

Google’s Material You smartphone UI has another feather in its cap, thanks to a massive refresh to Google Clock. Released Wednesday for Android 12 Beta 5 users, Google Clock 7.1 brings a bevy of new clock widgets, face styles, and transparency options to smartphones and tablets. This latest iteration brings five clock styles, with each style allowing for numerous design tweaks, according to 9to5Google.
CELL PHONES
Tidbits

The Case of the Missing iPad Pro: Find My for the Win

In a situation that may be familiar to many TidBITS readers, I’ve recently found myself providing technical assistance to an elderly neighbor—call her Beverly. I suspect that she’s in her 80s, and while she claims otherwise, everything I’ve observed suggests that she’s plenty sharp mentally. What she’s not, however, is expert in the use of her Apple devices: an iPhone 12, a 12-inch iPad Pro, and an Apple Watch Series 6. And she does lose things—on my second visit a few weeks ago, I helped her order a new sport loop-style Apple Watch band so she would be less likely to take the watch off and forget where she’d put it. At the time, I didn’t realize this might be a trend.
COMPUTERS
lifewire.com

How to AirPlay to Fire Stick

AirPlay is software by Apple which is included in its various operating systems and third party devices. Fire Stick does not support AirPlay. There are plenty of third-party apps, including Kodi, that can mirror your iPhone or iPad using the AirPlay technology. While Fire Sticks do not have AirPlay 2,...
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

Google’s Pocket Galleries Are Now Open to Everyone

Google's Pocket Gallery series, which provides virtual gallery visits on your smartphone via Augmented Reality (AR), has been made available to everyone. The company's announcement explains that now the entire series of Pocket Galleries can be viewed by anyone with an internet connection. So whether you're on a computer or a smartphone, and regardless of your ability to use AR, it's available to you.
VISUAL ART
lifewire.com

How to Change the Playlist Picture on Spotify on iPhone

Open a playlist and tap the menu icon (three horizontal dots) > Edit > Change Image. Choose Take Photo to take a new photo or tap Choose from Library to add image from your device. When finished, tap Choose > Save. Alternatively, tap and drag the Three Lines icon next...
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

What’s All the Fuss About Apple’s M1X MacBook Pro?

On Monday, Apple will show the next step in the evolution of its Apple Silicon Macs with the "M1X" MacBook Pro. What does it all mean, and will you want one?. Although nothing is yet official, we expect Apple to launch its widely rumored 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros at Monday's Unleashed event, along with (possibly) an upgraded Mac mini and a big-screen iMac Pro. Many—perhaps all—details of the MacBook already have leaked, as we shall see in a moment, but one detail remains a mystery: What is the M1X?
COMPUTERS
lifewire.com

Camera Raw on the iPad Is All About Flexibility

Adobe's Camera Raw is coming to the iPad version of Photoshop, but how useful is it when we already have Lightroom?. Camera Raw is Adobe's interpreter for raw camera files. These files are not pictures, but just a dump of the raw data from the camera's sensor, which needs to be decoded and turned into an image before you can even view it (cameras create a small JPG thumbnail to show on their screens). Adobe uses the same raw engine inside Photoshop, Lightroom, and its desktop Camera Raw app, and soon it'll be on the iPad, too. But given that we already have Lightroom, what's the point?
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy