2 Colorado Restaurants Are Among The Top 50 In The U.S.

Photo: Getty Images

The New York Times recently published the 2021 "Restaurant List," which includes fifty amazing American restaurants to get pumped for. Restaurants range from longtime classics to new eateries establishing themselves among locals. The list isn't ranked, "but together they reflect the rich mosaic of American dining," the newspaper says.

Two Colorado restaurants made the list, and they each have their own quirks that make them stand out:

The charm of this spot is the constantly rotating menu featuring various cuisines, from Ethiopian and Mexican to Syrian food. They publish their menus for the week on their Facebook page . Writer Brian Gallagher also says "The mission of the restaurant is to train women immigrants and refugees in food-service and culinary business skills."

Good morning ☀️ Join us for lunch from 11-3pm Order online for curbside, pickup or delivery with this link https://www.toasttab.com/comalkitchen/v3 Posted by Comal Heritage Food Incubator on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

This 17-year-old Italian restaurant is praised for its refinery and decadent dishes. If you don't come for the food, definitely stay for the wine and seasonal tasting menus. "On a recent summer tasting menu, a crudi misti with cucumber and buttermilk elegantly balanced tang and freshness, while a meticulously constructed cjalson pasta was filled with a silky mixture of beet and smoked ricotta," Gallagher writes.

Check out the full list by clicking here .