Halloween Kills became nonstop mayhem when a two-movie plan expanded to a trilogy

With the release of Halloween Kills in theaters and on Peacock right around the corner, excitement for Michael Myers is at a fever pitch, as audiences are surely reaching out to their friends to discuss what about the new film they're most excited for. Adding even more excitement to the upcoming release is the debut of an all-new Movie Mate experience, which allows Facebook and Instagram users to engage directly with the sequel's pages to gain valuable insight into the production, including anecdotes from series star Jamie Lee Curtis and behind-the-scenes looks at the unsettling new adventure. You can either head to Halloween Movie Facebook page or send a DM to @HalloweenMovie on Instagram to get the experience started.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO