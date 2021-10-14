Halloween Kills became nonstop mayhem when a two-movie plan expanded to a trilogy
Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018’s Halloween, has been compared to Avengers: Infinity War due to its position as an open setup to 2022’s planned trilogy-capper, Halloween Ends. But watching the horror unfold reminded me a bit more of Mad Max: Fury Road. What director George Miller did for car chases, filmmaker David Gordon Green does for artful slaughter. Hot off a confrontation with a greying Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) in Halloween, Michael Myers emerges from a burning building with a vengeance. I thought I knew what a slasher rampage looked like — the 2018 movie is grisly! — but Halloween Kills is nonstop murder. In fairness, Green put it right there in the title.www.polygon.com
Comments / 1