Banksy’s “Love is in the Bin,” Explained
Banksy ’s iconic Love is in the Bin (2018)—the version of his beloved Girl with Balloon image that was partially shredded the moment the hammer came down at a Sotheby’s sale three years ago—sold at today’s marquee evening auction of contemporary art in the very same London salesroom after a 10-minute, nine-way bidding war. It ultimately sold for £18.5 million ($25.3 million), more than tripling its presale high estimate of £6 million ($8.1 million), and setting a new auction record for a Banksy. That price represents a nearly 17-fold jump from the just-over £1 million ($1.3 million) the piece previously fetched at the infamous 2018 auction.www.artsy.net
