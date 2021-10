Justin Kluivert FIFA 22 challenges were released during the Ones to Watch promotion celebrating the winger's move to OGC Nice this summer. Ones to Watch, traditionally the first promotion of the FIFA Ultimate Team calendar, kicked off Oct. 1 with a promotional team and menu content. Ones to Watch cards feature special live items for players who moved clubs in the recent summer transfer window. Since these are live items, they upgrade whenever the player receives a performance based upgrade. Those upgrades include Team of the Week and Man of the Match items. Also this year, players who win five of their next ten domestic league games will also receive an additional +1 boost.

FIFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO