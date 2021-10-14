CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Play in our FREE Week 7 Gators-Tigers Challenge

By Gators Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Think you know the Florida Gators well? Already have this week’s game against LSU Tigers all figured out?

Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Gators Challenge.

Answer six questions below, plus a tiebreaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook.

Pick. Play. Win. Repeat. On Us.

You must be 21+ to enter. Terms and conditions apply, see website.

For additional free sports pick’em games to play, visit the game lobby at Daily Ticket.

Comments / 0

