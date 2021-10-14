Colts' T.Y. Hilton says he almost retired after undergoing neck surgery just before start of 2021 season
The Colts lost their top wide receiver before even setting foot on the field this year, with longtime veteran T.Y. Hilton landing on injured reserve with a neck injury just before Week 1. But they almost lost him for good. Back at practice this week, with an eye on making his 2021 debut in the next three weeks, the 31-year-old former Pro Bowler told reporters he almost retired after undergoing surgery in September, even consulting former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck about possibly stepping away from the game.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0