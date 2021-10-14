CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study Finds Millions of mRNA Vaccines Produced No Immediate Severe Side Effects

By Madeleine Muzdakis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe concerted efforts of the world's scientists produced multiple vaccines for COVID-19 in record speed. This unprecedented success was possible due in large part to advances in mRNA vaccine technology which had already been many years in the making. The two mRNA vaccines distributed in the United States—Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech—are incredibly effective at preventing the contraction, spread, and most serious cases of COVID-19. A recent study published in JAMA found that of 6.2 million individuals, no severe side effects seem to have occurred as a result of the vaccine within the weeks following the jabs.

Comments / 10

Blaine Yaeger
4d ago

have you noticed that there are no commercials for the vaccine, because in America it is law that they have to reveal all side affects..just saying

George Gibbs
4d ago

The secret word: immediate. If you have issues more than 2 weeks after submitting to the death jab, they don't call it an adverse reaction.

Julie Eliason
2d ago

If they are so " SAFE AND EFFECTIVE" as claimed, then why are there almost 16,000 people who have died from taking the vaccines and why are there people dying everyday that are " fully vaccinated!!!" If they were as safe and effective, that SHOULD NOT BE HAPPENING!!! SO KNOCK OFF THE LIES!!! WHEN WE TAKE OTHER VACCINES, WE DON'T DIE AFTER TAKING THEM!!! WHY DO PEOPLE DIE AFTER RECEIVING THESE VACCINES? HUH ???

