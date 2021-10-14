Study Finds Millions of mRNA Vaccines Produced No Immediate Severe Side Effects
The concerted efforts of the world's scientists produced multiple vaccines for COVID-19 in record speed. This unprecedented success was possible due in large part to advances in mRNA vaccine technology which had already been many years in the making. The two mRNA vaccines distributed in the United States—Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech—are incredibly effective at preventing the contraction, spread, and most serious cases of COVID-19. A recent study published in JAMA found that of 6.2 million individuals, no severe side effects seem to have occurred as a result of the vaccine within the weeks following the jabs.mymodernmet.com
Comments / 10