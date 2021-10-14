CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

La Niña is back: What does this mean for our winter weather?

By Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

For the second straight year, La Niña is back, federal forecasters announced Thursday.

The La Niña climate pattern, a natural cycle marked by cooler-than-average ocean water in the central Pacific Ocean, is one of the main drivers of weather in the U.S. and around the world, especially during the late fall, winter and early spring.

It's the opposite of the more well-known El Niño pattern, which occurs when ocean temperatures are warmer than average.

"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center said Thursday.

NOAA said this year's La Niña (Spanish for “little girl”) probably will persist through the winter.

"Everything you want to see in having a La Niña we are seeing," Michelle L’Heureux, a forecaster at the center, told Bloomberg News . "We are pretty confident La Niña is here."

A typical La Niña winter in the U.S. brings rain and snow to the Northwest and unusually dry conditions to most of the southern tier of the U.S., according to the prediction center. The Southeast and mid-Atlantic also tend to see warmer-than-average temperatures during a La Niña winter.

In addition, because of La Niña, California may see little relief from its drought, which will make its wildfire season even worse, Bloomberg said.

“Our scientists have been tracking the potential development of a La Niña since this summer, and it was a factor in the above-normal hurricane season forecast, which we have seen unfold,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=024Cia_0cROd5fZ00
This is what a La Niña looks like: Cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures along the equator is indicative of La Niña in the tropical Pacific Ocean in September 2021. NOAA

Consecutive La Niñas are not uncommon and can be referred to as a “double dip.” In 2020, La Niña developed in August and dissipated in April 2021 as "ENSO-neutral" conditions returned.

The entire natural climate cycle of El Niño and La Niña is officially known by climate scientists as El Niño – Southern Oscillation (ENSO), a seesaw dance of warmer and cooler seawater in the central Pacific Ocean.

During La Niña events, trade winds are even stronger than usual, pushing more warm water toward Asia, NOAA said. Off the west coast of the Americas, upwelling increases, bringing cold, nutrient-rich water to the surface.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: La Niña is back: What does this mean for our winter weather?

Comments / 10

daniel woods
1d ago

what it means is it will be wrong prediction again. anyone notice. the only thing meteorologist get right is their grant paperwork for more high tech stuff yet getting worse at actual forecasts than the previous generations .

Reply
2
Related
Deseret News

La Niña has arrived. Here’s what it means for Utah and the West

La Niña has arrived, and it’s set to bring more winter conditions to the western United States. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center said Thursday La Niña conditions emerged over the last month. La Niña often brings wetter and colder conditions to the Pacific Northwest and the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

La Niña Is Back, Here’s How It Could Impact Colorado This Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – For the second year in a row, La Niña has formed, and NOAA says it will probably have an impact on both temperature and precipitation across the United States in the months ahead. On Thursday, the agency issued a La Niña advisory for the upcoming winter. When La Niña forms it typically has the most influence on the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere, which in the field of meteorology, covers the months of December, January and February. Last year we had a moderate La Niña in progress during the winter and it produced just over 80 inches...
COLORADO STATE
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CASCADES AND SISKIYOUS

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Southern Oregon Cascades and Siskiyou Mountains, through 9:00 a.m. Monday. This includes Crater Lake and Diamond Lake. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected with winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour. Drivers should plan on snow covered and slippery roads which could affect the morning commute. Periods of reduced visibility are expected.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
fox5ny.com

What La Nina could mean for winter in New York

NEW YORK - La Nina conditions have developed — and forecasters say there's a nearly 90% chance they'll stick around for much of the winter season. "La Nina is below normal water that develops basically just off the Mexican and South American coast all the way to the dateline, which is about 180 degrees latitude," Steven DiMartino, the owner of NY NJ PA Weather, told FOX 5 NY. "What it does is it alters the weather pattern."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
9News

La Niña favors dry winter in Colorado

DENVER — The Colorado mountains are off to a great start with lots of October snow, but the lower elevations like the Front Range have been dry. That dry spell may expand to cover the whole state by mid-November. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has announced the presence of the La...
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

270K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy