CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

6 Ways Prayer Can Transform a Community

Belief.Net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Jesus prayed, things happened. Lives changed. People were healed. Communities were restored. This is what we want when we pray as well, isn’t it?. When the disciples asked, “Lord, teach us to pray,” Jesus responded with a prayer that is so well known it’s easy for us to miss its significance. He shared a story about boldness, emphasized a promise, and unveiled the power behind His prayers. “How much more will your Father in heaven give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him!” In essence, Jesus was saying, “I pray under the influence and power of the Holy Spirit, and you can too!

www.beliefnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Virginian

3 Ways to Make a Positive Impact in Your Community

(Family Features) Acts of kindness, big and small, have the ability to change the world, one community at a time. After more than a year of isolation for many people across the country, now is the perfect time to do good and build unity in your area. According to a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
nolangroupmedia.com

Saint Joseph London Plans Community Prayer Service

LONDON, Ky. (Oct. 7, 2021) – Saint Joseph London will hold a candlelight prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, to pray for patients still battling COVID-19, families of those who succumbed to the virus, the health care heroes who continue to care for them and the Laurel County community. The community service follows about six weeks during which groups from area churches gathered around the hospital’s pond and offered prayers of support.
LONDON, KY
WNDU

Prayer service for Tyler Brown brings community together

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community came together to pray for a 15 year-old who was shot on the Northwest side of South Bend earlier this week. Tyler Brown was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after being shot, and Sunday afternoon the community came together to pray for his recovery.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Tulsa World

From the Editor: The somber, prayerful, hurting heart of the Owasso community

I feel this photograph captures the heart of the Owasso community right now — somber, prayerful and hurting. Attendees of Owasso Character Council’s annual luncheon last Wednesday, including City Manager Warren Lehr (pictured), took a moment of silence to honor the recent loss of three Owasso police officers due to COVID-19.
OWASSO, OK
weaa.org

Two Way Talk: Autism and the Black community

(WEAA)— The Association for Science in Autism Treatment defines autism as a neurobehavioral disorder characterized by impairment in reciprocal social interaction, impairment in communication, and the presence of repetitive and stereotypic patterns of behaviors, interests, and activities. Dr. Sharon Wright Austin, professor with University of Florida and mother of an...
SCIENCE
guideposts.org

How Candles Can Light Up Your Prayers

Candlelight has long illuminated prayers of faith. Many of our Jewish neighbors light a candle just before sunset to light their shabbat celebrations. Orthodox and Roman Catholic Christians often light candles as an aid to prayer. Some Christian families and churches mark the season of Advent with an Advent wreath of five candles, the last to be lit on Christmas Day. And candles illuminate many churches on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, as worshippers sing and pray on those special occasions.
RELIGION
The Oakland Press

Vandalized Rochester Hills mosque to host community prayer

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Mosque, vandalized last weekend by an unknown suspect, will host an interfaith appreciation prayer event Sunday, Oct. 17. It is meant to thank other faith communities and the general public for what the mosque referred to as “overwhelming support and kindness.”. The prayer is open to...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Spirit#Spirit Of God#Trespass Against Us#Resurrection Of Jesus
Belief.Net

5 Simple Lessons Solomon Taught Us

Known as the world’s wisest King, Solomon was an amazing teacher, builder, ruler, and writer. In his gift of Proverbs, Solomon shares 31 chapters of God-breathed advice, common sense, instruction, and even riddles. He was a man full of honesty, and God blessed the work He gave Solomon to do. Culture today gives us a lot of information, media-driven ideas, and sensationalized messages masked as good choices, but most of those fall flat when compared to the wisdom that God shared with Solomon years before Jesus was born. We can all take his Proverbs to heart as important, fresh, and logical wisdom for teaching kids the ways of God’s Kingdom. As a human, Solomon learned that obeying God not only worked but also allowed him to teach his son good lessons. When he made choices against what God said was right, he received those bitter consequences as well.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

5 Keys to a Lifestyle That Honors God

Honor is a topic that is brought up frequently in the Bible. According to the Bible, Christians honor their mother and father and honor God most importantly. The Bible mentions that there are many ways that you can honor God in your everyday life. Romans 12:1 says that we should offer our bodies as a living sacrifice to God to thank Him for His mercy. You can also honor God by watching what you eat or drink. God has done so much for us. He died on the cross for our sins and continues to bless us, even in the moments that we don’t deserve it. God loves us, regardless of the sins we’ve committed. If we live our lives right, He has prepared a place for us in Heaven, where we will be free of tears and pain. Because God has done so much for us and continues to do so much, honoring God in our lives every day is the least we can do to repay him. Even though we may never refund Him, honoring Him with everything we do is a good start. So how do we cultivate a lifestyle that keeps God first every day? Here are a few ideas to keep in mind.
RELIGION
The Baltimore Sun

Two LGBTQ-affirming Baltimore churches — one historic and one young — unite with installation of new pastor

A service held Sunday at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church signifies a new partnership between one of Baltimore’s historic churches and a fledgling congregation, both rooted in LGBTQ affirmation and inclusivity, generations apart. The Rev. Emily Scott, who leads both congregations, was installed through a Rite of Installation, signifying her new role as pastor at the 161-year-old St. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Community prayer service asks for unity in Statesville

Faithful church members from several local churches gathered Saturday at Shiloh Zion AME Church to ask God to bless Statesville and the surrounding communities through troubled times and come together as a community. “May the presence of the Lord exude from this place,” Tammy Fraley of Helps Ministries said during...
STATESVILLE, NC
Belief.Net

10 Powerful Declarations to Transform Your Life

A declaration is a formal statement or announcement, designed to remind yourself and others around you who you are and what defines you. As Christians, we have been given promise after promise in Scripture, but many times these promises can be lost in the noise of everyday life. The following 10 declarations are designed for you to audibly declare out loud, reminding yourself of God’s promises and proclaiming to yourself and the world that the truth of God’s Word powerfully applies in your life. Here are 10 powerful declarations in the pages that follow that can define and transform your life. Proclaim them regularly, speak them out loud, declare them again and again until its truths seep into your mind and change you from the inside out.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

6 Biblical Sites to Visit in Jordan

It may not be widely known, but Jordan is a country with biblical history. One of the most famous biblical kingdoms, Gilead, was in Jordan, as well as the kingdom of Moab. The Bible rarely mentions Jordan directly, but there are a few biblical events that happened in Jordan. Perhaps the most significant was the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River. The Israelites had to cross through Jordan to get to the Promised Land, though they ran into some trouble with the kingdom of Edom. Moses could only see the Promised Land from the top of Mount Nebo, where he died. Jordan is significant in the Bible, yet rarely discussed. The only time Jordan is ever discussed is when it comes to the Jordan River. Even today, thousands of people flock to the Jordan River to be baptized. With it being the site of so much biblical history, there are numerous biblical sites to visit in Jordan. By visiting the following sites, you’re able to travel through time and walk in the footsteps of Jesus. Visit these sites and indulge into the life of Jesus and other biblical characters. You may be surprised and learn something new.
WORLD
1470 WMBD

Chief: Prayer and women can help stop Peoria violence

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says he is going to try and use every positive resource possible to try and put a stop to ongoing shooting and violence in the city. Echevarria — who says he is the son of a pastor — says one way he...
PEORIA, IL
Cumberland County Sentinel

Letter: United Way supports community

Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties would like to express their thanks to the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County. Their support of our emergency shelter has been invaluable to us, and we are grateful to be a partner agency. Because domestic violence is a leading cause...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy