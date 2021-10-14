6 Ways Prayer Can Transform a Community

Honor is a topic that is brought up frequently in the Bible. According to the Bible, Christians honor their mother and father and honor God most importantly. The Bible mentions that there are many ways that you can honor God in your everyday life. Romans 12:1 says that we should offer our bodies as a living sacrifice to God to thank Him for His mercy. You can also honor God by watching what you eat or drink. God has done so much for us. He died on the cross for our sins and continues to bless us, even in the moments that we don’t deserve it. God loves us, regardless of the sins we’ve committed. If we live our lives right, He has prepared a place for us in Heaven, where we will be free of tears and pain. Because God has done so much for us and continues to do so much, honoring God in our lives every day is the least we can do to repay him. Even though we may never refund Him, honoring Him with everything we do is a good start. So how do we cultivate a lifestyle that keeps God first every day? Here are a few ideas to keep in mind.

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO