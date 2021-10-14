CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont police release surveillance pictures of gunman who struck, robbed clerk

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are releasing surveillance pictures of a suspect accused of striking a convenience store clerk with a gun and then robbing him. Police responded to the Aggravated Robbery at abut 7:45 a.m. Thursday at the Food Basket, 68 N. 4th Street. The suspect entered the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. During the robbery, the suspect struck the clerk with the handgun multiple times, causing injury, and then ran away.

