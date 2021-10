Meet our Pet of the Week from the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter, Molly. She is a 10 year old fluffy cat. Could lose a pound or two. Molly is very gorgeous and very friendly. her favorite activity is getting pets and face rubs. She will get playful if you use a fishing pole or feather for a few minutes. Molly would be great with kids. Cats, not so much, can be a bit of a bully.