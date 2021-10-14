La Niña has arrived and will stick around. Here is what that means for the dry Southwest and US hurricanes
Winter weather, ongoing drought conditions and even the remainder of hurricane season will see impacts from a recent cooling of sea surface temperatures in the Pacific. La Niña conditions -- the opposite phase of El Niño -- have emerged in the tropical Pacific Ocean over the past month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center said Thursday.www.wral.com
