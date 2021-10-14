CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Niña has arrived and will stick around. Here is what that means for the dry Southwest and US hurricanes

By Brandon Miller, Judson Jones, CNN
 4 days ago
Winter weather, ongoing drought conditions and even the remainder of hurricane season will see impacts from a recent cooling of sea surface temperatures in the Pacific. La Niña conditions -- the opposite phase of El Niño -- have emerged in the tropical Pacific Ocean over the past month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center said Thursday.

#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#National Hurricane Center#Extreme Weather#Climate Prediction Center#The La Ni A Watch#Noaa#El Ni O
