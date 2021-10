We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you’re already eating spinach like Popeye or are looking to add more greens to your meals, one concern with buying fresh fruits and veggies is how to make sure they stay fresh as long as possible, so that you can actually eat what you buy before it goes bad. Even if you have the best intentions, food waste is a huge problem in the United States. According to the USDA, food waste accounts for 30 to 40 percent of the national food supply. Not only is this harmful environmentally, it’s also resourcefully and financially wasteful.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO