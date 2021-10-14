Why We’re Launching GEN Biotechnology
In 1981, Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology News launched as the newspaper of record for the fledgling biotechnology industry. Publications come and go, but GEN has stayed the course for the past 40 years, providing authoritative coverage of news, research trends and technologies that are driving the field. Over that time, GEN’s parent company (Mary Ann Liebert Inc.) has built an independent publishing enterprise, beginning with Human Gene Therapy, which launched in 1990 at the cusp of the gene therapy era. The portfolio has grown over the years, including specialty journals such as Tissue Engineering and PHAGE, multidisciplinary titles such as The CRISPR Journal, as well as numerous successful medical titles, some recent forays into IT (Big Data, Soft Robotics) and even further afield (New Space).www.genengnews.com
