CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Find out what Prince William said Shakira ‘has been brilliant at highlighting’

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

Prince William sung Shakira ’s praises in a new episode of BBC’s Newscast . The Colombian superstar is one of the members of the Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize Council , which also includes Queen Rania of Jordan, Cate Blanchett , Yao Ming , Sir David Attenborough , Daniel Alves da Silva , plus more individuals who are committed to championing positive action in the environmental space.

RELATED:

Prince William reveals what recently annoyed Prince George

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZyly_0cRObt4200 Courtesy of Discovery
Prince William said that Shakira has been brilliant at highlighting the plight of the oceans

“Shakira was my number one person on the list,” William joked during the interview, before noting “they’re all equal.”

“We tried to get people who genuinely cared for the environment, but were also influences around the world and Shakira has been brilliant at highlighting the plight of the oceans,” the Duke added. “She cares deeply about the pollution and she spends a lot of time at the beach. She’s a big surfer and her family, she wants them to enjoy the beach and other families to enjoy the water.”

Shakira tweeted last year that she was “so humbled and happy to be a part of” the council. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was featured in the new discovery+ series The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet and also contributed to the Earthshot: How To Save Our Planet book.

“Our first job is to properly understand what exactly we are doing to harm it, from pollution to overfishing to plastics. It would be easy to get depressed about the state of the ocean, but it is not yet defeated. The ocean has enormous resilience. We see evidence of that even today,” she wrote in an extract published by The Sun . “Our hope lies with the brightest minds working on technological solutions, and in teaching our children so future generations will treat the world differently.”

“I feel that we are finally starting to pay our planet the attention it deserves. We now have the tools to communicate with each other instantaneously, and people are voicing their opinions and exchanging ideas. So I feel we have never been better positioned to turn the tide,” Shakira continued. “The magic of the ocean is that it can recover. We are in a critical decade, but it’s not too late.”

The Earthshot Prize Council will award The Earthshot Prize to five winners on Sunday at the inaugural awards ceremony in London . Prince William launched the prestigious prize last October. The Earthshot Prize was designed to incentivize change and help repair the planet over the next ten years.

Comments / 1

Related
Cosmopolitan

Everyone's praising Kate Middleton for overcoming a huge personal obstacle

Last night saw the grand TV launch of Prince William's environmental sustainability initiative, The Earthshot Prize, which awarded five sums of one million pounds to people across the globe who are working to save the natural world. The evening featured speeches on the importance of environmentalism and sustainability from Prince...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Prince William
Person
Yao Ming
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
David Attenborough
nickiswift.com

Prince William Proves He Has A Sense Of Humor In Recent Instagram Post

Oh, Prince William! Throughout his adulthood, the Duke of Cambridge has borne witness to some of life's greatest marvels. From serving seven years in the military to the birth of his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — William has surely led a storied life. On top of that, he has been second in the line of succession to the throne since birth and has upheld — or at least attempted to — the royal family's public perception in the wake of Megxit.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Does Prince William speak Spanish?

Prince William shared a fun fact about himself during his first-ever Instagram Q&A. While answering questions about The Earthshot Prize on Friday, the Duke of Cambridge was asked, “Puedes hablar español?” RELATED: Find out what Prince William said Shakira ‘has been brilliant at highlighting' ...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William reveals why Shakira is involved in Earthshot prize

Prince William has revealed that Shakira is involved in the Earthshot prize foundation because she ‘cares deeply about the environment’. In a new interview for BBCNewscast, the Duke of Cambridge spoke about the importance of his Earthshot Prize, which aims to encourage the development of innovative solutions to help repair the environment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince George#Oceans#British Royal Family#Colombian#Earthshot Prize Council#Earthshotprize#This Prize Council
Fox News

Prince William’s ‘bold ambition’ with Earthshot Prize Awards has made Prince Charles 'very proud of my son'

Prince Charles has praised his son Prince William for the royal’s commitment to saving the planet. On Sunday, celebrities joined the Duke of Cambridge in London for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environment program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Prince William has ‘wrong idea about space travel’, says William Shatner

The Duke of Cambridge is a “lovely, gentle, educated man” but has “got the wrong idea about space travel”, William Shatner has said. The Star Trek actor, who went into space this week at the age of 90, issued a polite rebuke to Prince William, saying he should understand the space race is another step towards saving the planet.
TRAVEL
wmleader.com

Why Prince William Is Calling Out the Billionaire Space Race

When it comes to billionaires’ space tourism race, Prince William is royally unimpressed. The Duke of Cambridge spoke about the matter in an interview with BBC Newsbeat on Thursday, Oct. 14, three days before the Royal Foundation is set to hand out its first Earthshot Prizes to five winners for their efforts to help the environment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
femalefirst.co.uk

Prince William hopes to 'find the solutions' to climate change

Prince William wants to "repair our planet" and has urged young people not to "give up hope". Prince William is determined to "find the solutions to repair our planet". The 39-year-old royal urged young people to "keep demanding change, and don't give up hope" at the first-ever Earthshot Prize at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday (17.10.21).
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

William Shatner said Prince William ‘misunderstood’ his space trip and it’s actually about ‘protecting the Earth’

Star Trek actor William Shatner has responded to Prince William’s criticism of space tourism and has said the future king “has got the wrong idea.”. The 90-year-old has recently made the news after becoming the oldest man to reach space when he blasted off on Wednesday (October 13) with three other people in Blue Origin’s rocket, owned by Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Celebrities to join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

Celebrities will join Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program aiming to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth's most pressing challenges. Judges including naturalist and veteran broadcaster David Attenborough actor Cate Blanchett and singer Shakira are expected to attend the ceremony. Actors Emma Thompson, Emma Watson and David Oyelowo will join Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in handing out the awards. William and his charity, The Royal Foundation, launched the Earthshot Prize last year, inspired by President John...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Emma Watson Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance Wearing Upcycled Wedding Gowns

Emma Watson made her first red carpet appearance in two years over the weekend. On Sunday, the actress attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards held in London. At the event, which celebrated the environmental program founded by Prince William and Sir David Attenborough to help inspire solutions for climate change and sustainability, Watson fittingly presented the Fix Our Climate award. The “Harry Potter” star has been an ardent advocate for sustainable fashion. Just last year, it was announced that French luxury group Kering had tapped Watson to be on its board of directors, while also appointing her chair of the sustainability committee. It’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Washington Post

Prince William and Kate recycle outfits to highlight climate impact of fashion

LONDON — While many high-profile events usually feature a plush red carpet, Sunday’s Earthshot Prize ceremony featured a green one — and those who walked it were instructed to “consider the environment” when selecting their outfits. Britain’s Prince William, who founded the environmental prize after becoming disheartened by what he...
ENVIRONMENT
Us Weekly

Red Carpet Royalty! Duchess Kate, Prince William and More Stars Stun at the ‘No Time To Die’ Premiere

Tell royal style watchers to take a seat and count to ten because Duchess Kate just shut down the red carpet at the No Time to Die premiere on Tuesday, September 28. While the 39-year-old royal is typically spotted out and about in fashion forward blazers, chic coats and stunning skirt suits, her red carpet appearances are far and few between. But when a red carpet gets rolled out, she certainly knows how to steal the show. And today’s outing was no exception.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hngn.com

Princess Diana Documentary Reveals She Witnessed Father Slap Her Mother; Here's What The Royal Has Been Through Before Marrying Prince Charles

During an unhappy childhood, Princess Diana's father slapped her mother, according to a new CNN documentary series. "Diana," a six-part docuseries that begins on Sunday, follows the late British princess as she grew up in a turbulent family in rural England. The first episode, "The Girl from Norfolk," tells the story of Princess Diana's upbringing in the countryside.
WORLD
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy