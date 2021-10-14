CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Trailer: “Mayor of Kingstown” Series

By Garth Franklin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount+ has premiered the full official trailer for “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan’s new drama “Mayor of Kingstown”. The ten-episode series stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler and Taylor Handley. The story follows the McLusky brothers, private prison owners in a city where incarceration is the only thriving industry. The...

Trailer: DC Animation’s “Catwoman: Hunted”

DC FanDome showcased the world premiere of the trailer for Catwoman’s own animated feature “Catwoman: Hunted” at Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Elizabeth Gillies will voice Selena Kyle/Catwoman in this story which follows her attempt to steal a priceless jewel. The heist puts her squarely in...
Here’s The Official Teaser Trailer For PEACEMAKER Series

Straight from today’s DC FanDome 2021, come watch this official teaser trailer for PEACEMAKER series. Coming January 13, 2022 on HBO Max. HBO Max has announced that Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland and Chris Conrad will join HBO Max Original Series “Peacemaker” from James Gunn and Peter Safran. Starring John Cena and Steve Agee in New DC Action-Comedy Series Produced by Warner Bros. Television.
Teaser Trailer: “Back to the Outback”

Netflix has set a December 10th premiere date and released a concept teaser trailer for their upcoming animated feature “Back to the Outback”. In the film, a ragtag group of Australia’s deadliest creatures plot a daring escape from their reptile zoo to the Outback where they expect they’ll fit in without being judged.
Doctor Who Series 13 Cast: Meet the Guest Stars in the First Full Flux Trailer

Considering that there are certainly names left off this list so as not to spoil any surprises, and that Doctor Who: Flux will tell its serialised story over just six episodes, a good few guest stars are on their way to save/destroy/marvel at the TARDIS (delete as appropriate). Some of them can be glimpsed in the series’ first full trailer below:
Jeremy Renner And Kyle Chandler Kick Ass And Take Names In First Trailer For Yellowstone Co-Creator's Mayor Of Kingstown

For anyone whose biggest holiday wishes involve a Taylor Sheridan overload on the small screen, this is going to be a most fabulous winter. Sheridan put western expanses in his rear view in co-creating Mayor of Kingstown with series star Hugh Dillon, with MCU fixture Jeremy Renner and Friday Night Lights and Bloodline vet Kyle Chandler heading things up as the McLusky brothers. And judging by the first trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ series, as seen above, the life of a McLusky is one full of street brawls and facial wounds.
Watch Jeremy Renner share some bad news as Mayor of Kingstown

Taylor Sheridan is about to unveil his next joint for Paramount+ — and it trails another powerful family that seems to invite trouble. The uber-producer behind Paramount Network's Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner as rancher John Dutton, has created Mayor of Kingstown for the ViacomCBS family. The series stars Jeremy...
'Mayor of Kingstown': Paramount+ Drops Official Trailer, Key Art for 'Yellowstone' Creator's New Show

Paramount+ is officially welcoming subscribers to Kingstown, Michigan. Ahead of its scheduled Sunday, Nov. 14 premiere, the streamer on Thursday released the official trailer for Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's upcoming new drama Mayor of Kingstown. In addition to the trailer, Paramount+ also released key art for the series, showing Jeremy Renner's Mike McLusky standing amid an overcast backdrop in the small town of Kingstown.
Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Hawkeye’ Two Episode Premiere, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Trailer, ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Renewed, ‘Candy Coated Christmas’ Premiere Date, ‘Blindspotting’ Renewed, ‘Conjuring Kesha’ Ordered and More!

Disney+’s Hawkeye is set to premiere November 24. The Marvel series will kick off with two episodes which will run through December 22. The streamer also revealed a new promo for the series which gives a first glimpse at Linda Cardellini’s character from the films, Laura Barton. Paramount+’s Mayor of...
“The Beatles: Get Back” Series Trailer

Disney+ has released a new trailer for “The Beatles: Get Back,” the anticipated music documentary series from filmmaker Peter Jackson. Originally planned as a film for Fall 2020, Jackson along with Walt Disney Studios, Apple Corps Ltd., and WingNut Films Productions Ltd. decided to expand the project into three two-hour episodes thanks fo the wealth of tremendous restored footage.
Trailer: Hawke In Ferrera’s “Zeros and Ones”

The first trailer has been released for Ethan Hawke’s new political thriller “Zeros and Ones” which hails from “Bad Lieutenant” and “King of New York” helmer Abel Ferrera and is set across one deadly night. Called to Rome to stop an imminent terrorist bombing, soldier J.J. (Hawke) desperately seeks news...
“Locke and Key” S2 Gets A Full Trailer

Netflix has premiered the full-length trailer for the second season of their live-action adaptation of Joe Hill’s comic “Locke and Key” which will return on October 22nd. The series follows three siblings who return to their family estate in Massachusetts and discover magical keys that grant special powers and open...
‘LA Law’ Sequel Series ABC Pilot Adds Original Series Star Corbin Bernsen

The “LA Law” sequel series pilot at ABC has cast Corbin Bernsen to reprise his role from the original series. Bernsen joins previously announced returning cast member Blair Underwood. The updated logline for the project describes it as a re-envisioning of the original featuring familiar characters working alongside new ones on the most hot button issues of the day. Bernsen returns in the role of Arnold Becker. A former lothario, Becker hasn’t changed since the 1980s but the world has. Now in his 60s, he struggles with a rapidly shifting sexual and political landscape. “I’ve often thought about revisiting ‘LA Law’ and Arnie...
Official Trailer for 'Mayor Pete' Doc Film from Filmmaker Jesse Moss

"Are you connecting with people?" Amazon has unveiled the first official trailer for Mayor Pete, an inside look documentary at Pete Buttigieg's campaign to run for President of the United States in 2020. Directed by Jesse Moss (of The Overnighters, The Bandit, Boys State), Mayor Pete brings viewers inside Buttigieg's mission to be the youngest and first openly LGBTQ President of the USA, providing an unprecedented intimacy with the candidate, his husband Chasten, and their ambitious team. "From the earliest days on the campaign trail to his unlikely, triumphant victory in Iowa and beyond, the film reveals the strategizing and suspense of pursuing the highest office in the land–and the myriad ways it changes the lives of those at its center." This first premiered at the Chicago Film Festial and a few other fests this year. Solzy at the Movies' review raves that "Mayor Pete is right up there with The War Room. Sure, the results didn't go his way but the intimacy in this film is unlike many other campaign documentaries." Yeah, I really want to see this doc.
New ‘The Batman’ Teaser Hypes Saturday’s Full Trailer Debut

If you’re on the fence about tuning in to DC FanDome this weekend, know this: At the bare minimum, you’re going to get to see a new trailer for The Batman. Last year’s FanDome, DC Comics’ now annual online virtual convention, featured the debut of the very first trailer for The Batman, which was then just beginning production. This year, the film has already wrapped (Principal photography concluded back in March) so expect to see a lot more from the film, including appearances by stars like Robert Pattinson.
The Batman Releases Full Trailer

Warner Bros. released the full trailer for March 2022’s The Batman on Monday. The film ends with the words “Only in theaters,” confirming Warner Bros.’ plans to return to theatrical exclusivity, following therelease of all their 2021 theatrical films day-and-date with simultaneous debuts on HBO Max. A teaser trailer had...
International Trailer: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

A new international trailer with new footage has popped in for Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”. The film serves as a direct sequel to the original two movies and will focus on a family with Carrie Coon as the single mother of two kids – a science-obsessed daughter (Mckenna Grace) and gearhead son (Finn Wolfhard) while Paul Rudd plays their school teacher Mr. Grooberson.
Hulu Releases First Look at Gillian Anderson in ‘The Great’ (TV News Roundup)

Hulu released a first look at Gillian Anderson as Catherine’s mother Joanna in Season 2 of “The Great,” which premieres Nov. 19. The comedy-drama, billed as “anti-historical,” satirizes the story of Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia. Elle Fanning stars as Catherine in the series, which charts Catherine’s rise to power as well as her marriage to Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow also star. Consisting of 10 episodes, Season 2 will see Catherine coup Peter and take the throne for herself, after which she...
Full Trailer for Time Travel Romantic Thriller 'Needle in a Timestack'

"The past doesn't just belong to history books anymore, now we can live it, touch it, change it." Lionsgate has debuted the full-length official trailer for sci-fi romantic thriller Needle in a Timestack, from director / producer John Ridley (of Jimi: All Is by My Side). Glad to finally get some more footage from this. Set in the near future, the film involves some kind of tech that lets people revisit the past somehow. Nick and Janine live in marital bliss until Janine's ex-husband warps time to tear them apart. As his memories begin to disappear, he must decide what he's willing to sacrifice in order to hold onto - or let go of - everything he loves. "Can love endure in a future where time is fluid, and all of life may be just an illusion?" Needle in a Timestack stars Leslie Odom, Jr. & Cynthia Erivo, along with Orlando Bloom, Freida Pinto, Jadyn Wong, Laysla De Oliveira, Hiro Kanagawa, and James Kirk. This new trailer seems to hide the time travel room, and focus on the romance above all. Let's just hope this is as good as it has the potential to be.
Full Trailer: “Blade Runner: Black Lotus”

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll have revealed the new full trailer for the anime series “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” which will premiere next month on that network and SVOD service. Set in 2032 Los Angeles, Jessica Henwick voices Elle – a mysterious female replicant created for unknown purposes. Across the series’...
Tiffany Haddish stars in trailer for series ‘The Afterparty’

Apple TV+ today debuted the teaser trailer for the new murder-mystery comedy series, ‘The Afterparty.’. Coming from Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the series centres on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller’s personality.
