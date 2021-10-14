Full Trailer: “Mayor of Kingstown” Series

"Are you connecting with people?" Amazon has unveiled the first official trailer for Mayor Pete, an inside look documentary at Pete Buttigieg's campaign to run for President of the United States in 2020. Directed by Jesse Moss (of The Overnighters, The Bandit, Boys State), Mayor Pete brings viewers inside Buttigieg's mission to be the youngest and first openly LGBTQ President of the USA, providing an unprecedented intimacy with the candidate, his husband Chasten, and their ambitious team. "From the earliest days on the campaign trail to his unlikely, triumphant victory in Iowa and beyond, the film reveals the strategizing and suspense of pursuing the highest office in the land–and the myriad ways it changes the lives of those at its center." This first premiered at the Chicago Film Festial and a few other fests this year. Solzy at the Movies' review raves that "Mayor Pete is right up there with The War Room. Sure, the results didn't go his way but the intimacy in this film is unlike many other campaign documentaries." Yeah, I really want to see this doc.

