Update: Today's apparent "leak" of Call of Duty's new kernel-level anti-cheat was reportedly seen as an inevitability by Activision, and a relatively harmless one at that. First reported by Vice and later confirmed by Activision, a release-ready version of Call of Duty's Ricochet anti-cheat was sent out to some users early for testing. This helps the developers identify any bugs early and fix them to ensure a stable and reliable software at launch. The system now appears to be in the hands of cheat makers, but Activision reportedly knew full well this would happen and isn't overly worried about it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO