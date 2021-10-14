Contract To Market and Sell Former Laconia State School Tabled

On Monday, October 18, 2021, DHHS announced 325 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, October 17. Today’s results include 263 people who tested positive by PCR test and 62 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 667 cases from Friday, October 15 (407 by PCR and 260 by antigen test); and 618 cases from Saturday, October 16 (476 by PCR and 142 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 16 new cases from Monday, October 11 (6 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 462; an additional 67 new cases from Tuesday, October 12 (45 by PCR and 22 by antigen test) for a new total of 613; and an additional 3 new cases from Thursday, October 14 (2 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 591. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 4,430 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

