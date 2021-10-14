Contract To Market and Sell Former Laconia State School Tabled
By PAULA TRACY, InDepthNH.org
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
4 days ago
CONCORD – The Executive Council voted to table a contract request Wednesday to market and sell the former Laconia State School in Laconia. It was done to give councilors more time to review the documents and get input. At the request of Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, and District 1...
Letters sent to House Speaker Sherman Packard and Senate President Chuck Morse. Signers of the letter include the Disability Rights Center – N.H, NAMI New Hampshire (the National Alliance on Mental Illness), New Futures, N.H. Legal Assistance, the N.H. Medical Society, the N.H. Public Health Association, and other groups representing primary, healthy aging and disability care, substance use and mental health treatment, and other providers and patients across the Granite State.
Power to the People is a column by D. Maurice Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate. Kreis and his staff of four represent the interests of residential utility customers before the NH Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere. Eversource threatened to take its toys and go home the other day. Its reason...
What a sick and deadly game of “good cop, “bad cop” was played out by Chris Sununu and the Executive Council this past week. We all know the strategy used by police when interrogating a suspect of a crime to get them to talk or admit to a crime. One officer plays the tough/threatening cop, while the other takes a softer approach trying to befriend the suspect and getting them to talk.
On Monday, October 18, 2021, DHHS announced 325 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, October 17. Today’s results include 263 people who tested positive by PCR test and 62 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 667 cases from Friday, October 15 (407 by PCR and 260 by antigen test); and 618 cases from Saturday, October 16 (476 by PCR and 142 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 16 new cases from Monday, October 11 (6 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 462; an additional 67 new cases from Tuesday, October 12 (45 by PCR and 22 by antigen test) for a new total of 613; and an additional 3 new cases from Thursday, October 14 (2 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 591. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 4,430 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
CONCORD – At a heavily attended meeting that saw the arrest of eight anti-vax mandate protesters, the Executive Council voted 4-1 to reject two controversial federal contracts to build out the state’s vaccine program and get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 through regional health networks. It makes New Hampshire the only state in the nation to reject such funding.
Concord – Gov. Chris Sununu said the nine people arrested after being disruptive at the Executive Council meeting earlier Wednesday showed the line of civility has moved in the state as people debate vaccine mandates and federal funding to help with COVID-19 vaccinations. “The line for appropriate behavior has been...
“I didn’t start this job to investigate other police officers” – John Scippa, director of Police Standards and Training Council, as quoted by Attorney Jefferson of the Public Defender’s Office. Based on the work of the Law Enforcement Commission on Accountability, Community and Transparency (LEACT), appointed by Governor Sununu, a...
On Friday, October 15, 2021, DHHS announced 588 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, October 14. Today’s results include 401 people who tested positive by PCR test and 187 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 22 new cases from Saturday, October 9 (8 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 632; an additional 10 new cases from Sunday, October 10 (7 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 264; an additional 25 new cases from Tuesday, October 12 (4 by PCR and 21 by antigen test) for a new total of 546; and an additional 21 new cases from Wednesday, October 13 (10 by PCR and 11 by antigen test) for a new total of 641. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 4,655 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Your agency is spraying Roundup on Knotweed patches along state roads. I was told by a DOT employee that DOT is not required to notify towns or landowners about this spraying. This is legally correct but not morally right. Pes 505.06, New Hampshire’s Notification of Spraying in Rights-of-Way rules do...
Manchester‘s solar energy array will be the largest in the state when completed this year. It is being constructed on a capped landfill site off Dunbarton Road. The project has been discussed by the city’s Aldermen for years, and the elected group recently approved a project that can generate electricity for up to 500 homes when the sun shines. City officials joined Kearsarge Energy of Boston to break ground on the project. Timothy Clougherty is deputy Director of the city of Manchester public works department. Roger Wood talks to him about this large project in this podcast.
Above photos: Current Executive Council districts. https://www.nh.gov/council/districts/index.htm. Concord, NH: The remaining House Special Committee on Redistricting public input sessions are scheduled for the following days listed below. Please note, barring any unforeseen difficulties, the House Special Committee on Redistricting public input sessions will be live streamed on the House of Representatives Youtube channel.
Four state Representatives, two of whom are physicians with one a recent convert to the Democratic party, urged the Joint Fiscal Committee and Executive Council on Tuesday to accept $27 million in federal funds to help increase COVID-19 vaccinations in New Hampshire. The Executive Council meets Wednesday at 10 a.m....
CONCORD — The independence of a new state entity to review complaints of officer misconduct has been slowly diminished as the commission to develop legislative recommendations works toward the completion of its report, due at the end of the month. By the Oct. 13 commission meeting, it was only complaints...
Indigenous People’s Day Observed at Mount Kearsarge Indian Museum. WARNER—Local Abenaki leaders and other community members spoke at Warner’s first official observance of Indigenous People’s Day, held Monday at the Mount Kearsarge Indian Museum. The program focused on the importance of land and recognizing the living history of the region’s first inhabitants.
On Monday, October 11, 2021, DHHS announced 254 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, October 10. Today’s results include 174 people who tested positive by PCR test and 80 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 564 cases from Friday, October 8 (432 by PCR and...
Power to the People is a column by Donald Maurice Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate. Kreis and his staff of four represent the interests of residential utility customers before the NH Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere. Readers of this column are an astute and empowered lot. It turns out that...
CONCORD — A House member is claiming she was infected with COVID19 at a sub-committee meeting last week. Rep. Nicole Klein Knight, D-Manchester, in a posting on Twitter Friday morning, said she was infected and in turn has infected her family and she blames House Speaker Sherman Packard for allowing sick members to participate without masks.
Elections have consequences is an adage that has been repeated often since the 2020 election in New Hampshire and nationally. That statement could not be more apparent at the State House — with one big exception — which flipped from blue control to red with Gov. Chris Sununu easily retaining his position.
CONCORD – If you are an executive councilor, you’ve got mail. Lots of mail, from those who oppose the state accepting federal money for its vaccine program. The five-member New Hampshire Executive Council’s email mailbox and phone lines are getting full these days, both before and after the cancellation of its raucous meeting Wednesday which left two federal contracts worth $27 million for the state vaccine program on the table and the meeting cancelled when state employees were threatened by protesters.
CONCORD — With a key member of the committee unable to attend Thursday’s meeting, the group formulating recommendations to deal with police misconduct decided to hold off on substantive discussion of some draft proposals, but by the end of the half-hour session, Chair Matthew Broadhead declared that they had “slipped into a productive meeting.”
