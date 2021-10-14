“Scream 5” Trailer Was Full Of Misdirects

The countdown to Woodsboro is underway. The fictional California town and the backdrop of the iconic satirical horror franchise Scream is coming back into the spotlight, along with the highly-anticipated fifth film installment. The forthcoming film returns to its roots, not only to Woodsboro, but also with the title, opting to drop any numerals for the very clean Scream. It’s a move well-suited to the horror franchise known for its meta-commentary as much as its slasher legacy, and likely means that we're going deeper into the self-referential Scream mythology than ever before. It begs the question: Do you like scary movies? See everything to know about the forthcoming Scream film, below.

