North Korea Responds To “Squid Game”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe buzz over Netflix’s hit South Korean series “Squid Game” has gotten so loud that the country’s neighbours of the dictatorship of North Korea have heard about it… and weighed in. Reuters and The Wall Street Journal report that North Korean state-run propaganda site Arirang Meari has run an article...

Related
NME

A real-life ‘Squid Game’ is set to take place this month in South Korea

A South Korean hotel is set to host a real-life version of the popular Netflix TV series Squid Game later this month. According to a report by The Korea Times, the St. John’s Hotel in Gangneung, Gangwon Province will be hosting a real-life version of Squid Game on October 24. The event has reportedly already been fully booked, just two days after its announcement, according to a staff member of the hotel.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Korean Series#Propaganda#South Korean#Reuters#The Wall Street Journal#North Korean
Vox

What Squid Game’s fantasies and harsh realities reveal about Korea

By any measure, Netflix’s Squid Game is a runaway hit. The Korean drama-slash-horror series about a battle royale conducted via children’s playground games — think Red Light, Green Light or tug of war but with a lot more blood — debuted on September 17 and became an instant sensation, rocketing to the top of Netflix’s most-viewed releases and generating memes across social media. After barely three weeks on the platform, Squid Game has not only become the most popular Korean drama in Netflix’s history, but it’s on track to surpass Bridgerton as the most popular show in Netflix history.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Mania in Korea Is Driven by Nostalgia and New Talent, but Show Splits Opinion

“Have you watched ‘Squid Game’?” is as common a question in South Korea as it is in much of the rest of the world, where it has become a breakout success for Netflix as the streamer’s biggest non-English-language series. But audiences in the show’s home country are divided over its merits. A recent on-air promotion event by K-pop girl band Itzy on KBS Cool FM radio recently deviated into a discussion of the survival show. While they were supposed to be promoting their single “Loco,” three of the band’s five members discussed their reactions to the series. One, Chaeryeong, said she...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
digitalspy.com

Squid Game's HoYeon Jung responds to possibility of second season

Squid Game spoilers follow. Squid Game star HoYeon Jung has responded to the possibility of a second season on Netflix, following the show's success and popularity since its launch last month. The Korean survival drama has been a huge hit, so it's not surprising that many are wondering if a...
TV & VIDEOS
New Haven Register

'Squid Game' Success Earns Netflix a Lawsuit From Korea's SK Broadband

The global success of Netflix’s Korean survival drama series “Squid Game” has given Korean internet service provider SK Broadband a new opportunity to press claims for network usage fees. On Friday, the ISP said that it had begun legal action against the streamer. Netflix, which has previously argued that SK...
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

'Squid Game' reflects South Korea's woes. But we should be asking how many of ours it channels, too.

Three weeks after its release, "Squid Game, the surprise ultraviolent megahit from South Korea that Netflix has said may become its "biggest show ever," seems to defy explanation. Centered on a series of childhood games with lethal penalties - like "Red Light, Green Light," with players who fail to freeze on time riddled with bullets - the dramatic thriller pits sympathetic characters, who are indebted, impoverished or otherwise desperate for cash, against each other in a winner-take-all battle royal. Out of hundreds, one will return home a multimillionaire. The rest will be incinerated.
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

South Korea's 'Squid Game' is Netflix's biggest original show debut

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hit South Korean show “Squid Game” has officially become Netflix’s biggest original series launch, the streaming service said on Wednesday. The nine-part thriller, in which cash-strapped contestants play childhood games with deadly consequences in a bid to win 45.6 billion won ($38 million), has become a worldwide sensation for Netflix since its launch less than a month ago.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Denver

Colorado State University Professor Weighs In On Mountain Popularity Of South Korea’s ‘Squid Game’ Netflix Show

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A professor of Media Studies at Colorado State University is weighing in on a top trending TV show on Netflix. “Squid Game” has ranked as the no. 1 show on the streaming service in 90 countries. The South Korean show follows debt-stricken characters who opted to compete in children’s games for $40 million. If they lose, they die. In this photo taken on October 7, 2021, a large digital screen on a building displays the logo of Netflix, producers of the South Korean hit series “Squid Game”, beyond a South Korean flag hoisted above a pavement in...
COLORADO STATE
coastreportonline.com

REVIEW: Korea’s new hit “Squid Game” shocks world

“Squid Game” is a Korean Netflix original show that has piqued massive interest worldwide. On pace to break the Netflix streaming record for most hours watched, “Squid Game” has thrust millions of people into learning about Korean culture and customs. All over the internet, people are cosplaying characters or recreating foods and games that took place in the series.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

North Korea Blasts ‘Squid Game’ as Evidence of Capitalist Society’s ‘Hell-Like Horror’

The buzz about “Squid Game” hit the radar of North Korea’s repressive socialist dictatorship, which slammed the Netflix breakout hit as proof that South Korea’s capitalist culture is a “beastly” failure. North Korean propaganda site Arirang Meari, in a report about “Squid Game,” excoriated the high-concept survival drama as depicting the “sad reality of a beastly South Korean society.” “‘Squid Game’ gained popularity because it exposes the reality of South Korean capitalist culture,” the site wrote in the Oct. 12 article, as first reported by Reuters. The show reveals “a world where only money matters — a hell-like horror” and where “corruption...
TV & VIDEOS
kion546.com

‘Squid Game’ strikes nerve in debt-ridden South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — “Squid Game,” a South Korea-produced Netflix show that depicts hundreds of financially distressed characters competing in deadly children’s games for a chance to escape severe debt, has captivated global audiences since its September debut. It’s the streaming platform’s biggest hit ever. But the dystopian show has struck a deeper nerve at home, where there’s growing discontent over soaring household debt, decaying job markets and worsening income inequality. The problems, dramatized through the show’s characters, raise disturbing questions about the future of one of Asia’s wealthiest economies. “Squid Game” is just the latest of many South Korean entertainment products inspired by the country’s economic misery.
ENTERTAINMENT
hngn.com

North Korea Slams ‘Squid Game,’ Says Netflix Drama’s Storyline Reflects An ‘Unequal Society Where The Strong Exploit The Weak’

The success of the "Squid Game" has seemingly caused more tension between North and South Korea. This week, North Korea state-run website Arirang Meari criticized South Korea and the hit Netflix series "Squid Game." The publication claimed that the nine-episode series became such a huge hit among viewers because it exposed the reality of the capitalist society in South Korea.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

North Korea Blasts ‘Squid Game’, Says It Depicts Capitalist Culture At Its Worst

The No. 1 rule of North Korea is, “Don’t be the first one to stop clapping.” Exception: Unless the subject is South Korea’s smash hit show Squid Game. While the dystopian series is the No. 1 show on Netflix in 90 countries, its not a big hit in North Korea, where it was slammed as a “sad reality of a beastly South Korean society.” TMZ is reporting that the pro-North Korea website Arirang Meari is the source of the sour review, and it apparently didn’t get the memo on the show’s fictional nature. To Arirang Meari, the show “gained popularity because it exposes...
TV & VIDEOS

