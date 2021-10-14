CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Photos: FHP arrests accused interstate gunman in West Jacksonville

actionnewsjax.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFHP Arrests Interstate Shooter in West Jacksonville Mr. Araya was...

www.actionnewsjax.com

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

Moderna says its Covid vaccine has strong results in children ages 6 to 11

Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fhp
CNN

Biden's refusal of executive privilege claim ignites new firestorm with Trump

(CNN) — Joe Biden and Donald Trump are locked in an extraordinary and escalating clash that has profound political consequences now and into 2024. Biden took the showdown, which was triggered by the fallout over the US Capitol insurrection, up another notch on Monday by refusing to assert executive privilege over a second batch of documents that Trump wants to prevent the National Archives from turning over to the House select committing probing the January 6 attack. The development was first reported by CNN.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy