Fed's Barkin says bond buying taper won't hurt 'robust' demand

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Tom Barkin on Thursday said he does not expect the U.S. central bank’s plan to begin to taper its asset purchases to hobble economic growth, but that it could be a “positive” move in setting expectations for inflation.

“My hope is that we’ve got an economy that doesn’t need this amount of accommodation to prosper,” Barkin told the Forecasters Club of New York. “Demand is extraordinarily robust right now.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August according to the revised data.
NBC San Diego

Fed's Barkin Backs Tapering Plans and Expresses Concern About Inflation

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin told CNBC on Friday that he's on board with reducing the amount of economic help the central bank is providing. Officials have indicated that tapering of bond purchases could start as early as November. Barkin noted that he sees "risk on the inflation side" that...
FXStreet.com

Fed's Barkin: Inflation heavily driven by auto sector

In an interview with CNBC on Friday, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin noted that inflation in the US is heavily driven by the auto sector, as reported by Reuters. Barkin further said that eventual rate rises depend on inflation and the state of the labour market. "The Fed...
wincountry.com

Fed, nearing bond-buying ‘taper,’ remains divided on inflation

(Reuters) – Despite a broadly shared view that the U.S. labor market has healed enough to allow the Federal Reserve to start reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as next month, policymakers remain divided over inflation and what they should do about it. The U.S. government reported on Thursday...
Benzinga

What Happens When the Fed Tapers?

What happens when the Fed tapers? That is the billion (or trillion) dollar question. Before we delve into the possible outcome(s) though, we must first understand what tapering means. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to zero in March 2020 to help bolster growth....
investing.com

The Fed’s FOMC Minutes Suggest Taper Will Start In November

The Fed’s FOMC minutes from the September meeting suggest the Fed will taper its asset purchases by $15 trillion a month starting in November. At that pace, the current $120 trillion of QE will get zeroed out by July. Currently, there was no timeline to raise interest rates, but over the last few weeks, Fed Funds futures have priced in greater odds of rate hikes in 2022.
