The Anthony Gargano Show 10-14-2021

Anthony starts off the show discussing how the Eagles defense will perform against Tom Brady and the Bucs. Anthony expresses his enthusiasm with various cheers as Philadelphia hosts Thursday Night Football. The Cuz opens up the phone lines to see how the city is feeling about tonight’s game (00:00-43:50). NFL reporter Derrick Gunn Joins the show to discuss the Eagles and Buccaneers and the pull Philadelphia has against Brady. (45:24-53:41). Anthony and Andrew continue to get pumped for the game hearing your views (53:42-1:30:53). Betting expert Brad Feinberg calls in to help you win some money (1:30:54-1:43:46). The Cuz and Choonis get back to the phones (1:43:47-2:11:24). The Geek joins the show to help you set your fantasy lineups for this week (2:11:25-2:30:54). Anthony ends the show with rapid fire phone calls (2:30:55-2:49:49).