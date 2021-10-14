CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisia's President Saied revokes predecessor's passport

 4 days ago

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s President Kais Saied said Thursday he had decided to withdraw the diplomatic passport of his predecessor Moncef Marzouki. Tunisian media suggested that Saied was irked by Marzouki’s demands that France end its support for the Tunisian government. The decision on the passport was made public in a communique.

