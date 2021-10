1. At Big Pier 60 in Clearwater, a tripletail was caught over the weekend and some Spanish mackerel showed up this week. Mangrove snapper and sheepshead have been the most consistent catches. A couple of flounder were caught along with a gag grouper. Pier hours are now 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, reports Big Pier 60 Bait & Tackle (727-462-6466).