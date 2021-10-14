Common Council moves resolution forward to adopt New Britain's Plan of Conservation and Development
NEW BRITAIN - The Common Council passed a resolution Wednesday to adopt the city’s Plan of Conservation and Development. In a meeting Wednesday, the council moved the resolution forward in the process and slated for final approval at a later date. The draft of the plan is a 96 page document that consists of strategies and guidelines for city planning and development, culture and tourism, environment, economy, housing and transportation.www.newbritainherald.com
Comments / 0