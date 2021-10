When it comes to butterflies, you never really know what to expect. The best part about this entire life cycle is that there are so many types of butterflies with different shapes and colors that, if you’re not an expert, would make you expect it to be the result of their hard work. Sometimes they turn out brown, black, or some technicolor you wouldn’t think could come out naturally in nature. The shapes and sizes of the butterflies are also interesting to point out as well. It could have been a science project of yours when you were in grade school, and you probably felt the urge to just rip that chrysalis or cocoon right out to see what was happening inside. However, you restrain yourself. First, because it’s cruel. Second, because you also know that whatever is going to come out of that shell will be even better than before.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO