CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Ilhan Omar calls Margaret Thatcher's rise 'inspiring'

By Kaelan Deese
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411Oe9_0cROZNFs00


Rep. Ilhan Omar is opening up about former United Kingdom Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher 's "inspiring" influence on her own political journey.

When asked about the words of praise Omar offered to Thatcher in her 2020 memoir, the Minnesota Democrat said the conservative U.K. prime minister helped her believe she could become a politician without help from men.

"I grew up in an environment where women weren't supposed to have a voice and weren't supposed to be in politics, and the only women that rose to political predominance were women who were uplifted by a brother, a father, or a husband that had political connections," Omar told British political program Peston Wednesday . "She was the only one that I knew of that came to politics on her own, not because there was a man ... And it was inspiring, really, to believe that I didn't need my father or my brothers or my husband to be involved in politics."

ILHAN OMAR SAYS HER POLITICAL ROLE MODEL IS 'INSPIRATIONALLY BOLD' MARGARET THATCHER

Omar, considered one of the most liberal Democrats in Congress, first spoke about her admiration for the late U.K. prime minister in her 2020 book, This Is What America Looks Like: My Journey from Refugee to Congresswoman.

"Whenever I am asked which famous person dead or alive I would want to meet if I could, my answer is always without fail Margaret Thatcher," she wrote. "It surprises people that the leader of Britain's Conservative Party is my greatest shero. While her politics aren't mine, she was also a first — the first female prime minister of Britain. Thatcher was a self-starter in the grandest of ways."

But Omar has also criticized her "shero," saying in a 2020 interview that Thatcher "left a very dark mark in history," noting some of the grievances Brits had with the prime minister during her time in office.

Thatcher's legacy is often tied to the 1979-81 recession, in which over 2 million manufacturing jobs were lost and many welfare benefits were rolled back. She led the Conservative Party in the U.K. for 15 years, playing a key role in helping to oversee the fall of the Soviet Union and working to stop socialism, an economic philosophy embodied by self-described "democratic socialist" Omar.

The Iron Lady was also a foil to the Labour Party, the liberal political party more closely aligned with Omar's political views. Thatcher said in 1976, "I would much prefer to bring them down as soon as possible," accusing the left-leaning British party of making "the biggest financial mess that any government's ever made in this country for a very long time."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Omar has long stood for liberal economic and social causes, such as petitioning for wage increases , Medicare for All, and the Green New Deal.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Fox News

Herschel Walker: Not The Right Message For President Trump To Say Republicans Will Not Vote In ’22 Or ’24 If We Don’t Solve Election Fraud

Herschel Walker, former NFL great and Republican candidate for Georgia Senate tells Brian Kilmeade voters want law and order in America. Walker discussed how he learned from listening sessions with Georgia residents their concern for a strong border because of the high amount of drugs that cross the border come through Atlanta. When asked about President Trump saying Republicans will not vote in 2022 or 2024 if we don’t solve election fraud of 2020, Walker responded, that is not the right message. Walker says everyone has to get out and vote and we can’t look at the past. Walker is honored President Trump has endorsed him because he knows he is the right man for the job. Walker added, President Trump knows he is going to do it his way.
POTUS
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman David Price

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman David Price of North Carolina:. “For over three decades, Congressman David Price has been a valued and trusted voice in the House Democratic Caucus. His longtime leadership for the people of North Carolina’s Fourth and our nation will be missed upon his retirement next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Role Models#Anushkaasthana#Itvpeston#British#Democrats#Congress
Washington Post

Conservative pundit Dan Bongino threatens to quit radio giant over vaccination mandate

In late May, the massively influential radio network Westwood One debuted a new daily talk show from Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and New York City cop who gained stature in conservative media during the presidency of Donald Trump. The show occupies the noon-3 p.m. time slot once dominated by Rush Limbaugh, setting Bongino up as one of the key challengers for his audience.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

New York Times board member calls on Kyrsten Sinema to leave Democratic Party, become independent

New York Times editorial board member Michelle Cottle last week called for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to leave the Democratic Party and become an independent. In a Friday op-ed, Cottle cited the moderate Democrat's split with others in her party on major issues related to President Biden's Build Back Better agenda as a reason she should consider leaving and suggested her departure could wind up "being positive for all involved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Indy100

10 of Colin Powell’s most powerful quotes

The first Black US secretary of state, Colin Powell, has died after Covid complications. His family took to Facebook and posted a statement to announce Powell’s death, confirming that he had received full vaccination: “General Colin L. Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid-19,” they said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WashingtonExaminer

Philadelphia passes another bill that helps criminals commit crime

The City Council of Philadelphia passed a bill on Thursday to prevent police from pulling over drivers who are committing minor traffic violations, such as driving without an inspection sticker, driving with a broken brake light, or driving without a vehicle registration, among others, WHYY reported. Why? Because a recent report showed that police pulled over a disproportionate number of black drivers for these infractions. Except laws such as these sometimes lead to recovering illegally owned guns. But, even though Philadelphia is in the midst of a homicide wave unlike any the city has ever seen, Philadelphia Democrats pass another bill to make it easier for criminals to commit crime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
155K+
Followers
52K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy