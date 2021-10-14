Cincinnati credit union's new HQ is now tallest building in West Chester

Fifth Third Bank has committed to a massive $20 million investment to a Cincinnati neighborhood as part of a $180 million neighborhood investment program. Downtown Cincinnati-based Fifth Third (Nasdaq: FITB), the largest locally based bank and the ninth-largest U.S.-based consumer bank, made the commitment of up to $20 million to the Avondale Development Corp. Fifth Third will provide lending, investments and philanthropic support, including grants from the Fifth Third Foundation, to Avondale Development Corp., a nonprofit that leads residential and economic development in Avondale.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO