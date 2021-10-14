CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Bolivia vs. Paraguay live stream, 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, lineups, TV channel, how to watch CONMEBOL

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrdVL_0cROZ6Km00

Bolivia will meet Paraguay in World Cup qualifying action on Thursday night as both teams look for their third win of the competition.

Bolivia is coming off a 1-0 victory over Peru on Sunday and will look to keep that momentum going into Thursday’s match. As for Paraguay, they will look to bounce back after a 2-0 loss to Chile in their last match.

Here is everything you need on how, when, and where to watch the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers leading up to Qatar.

  • When: Thursday, October 14
  • Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Bolivia possible starting lineup:

Lampe; Ramallo, Jusino, Enoumba, Sagredo; Fernandez, Justiniano, Saucedo, Arce; Algaranaz, Moreno

Paraguay possible starting lineup:

Silva; Rojas, Gomez, Balbuena, Arzamendia; Morel, Lucena; Romero, Almiron, Perez; Cardozo

Soccer Odds and Betting Lines

FIFA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 2:05 p.m. ET.

Bolivia (+155) vs. Paraguay (+190)

Want some action on the World Cup Qualifiers? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

North Macedonia vs. Germany FREE LIVE STREAM (10/11/21): Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying online | Time, USA TV, channel

Germany faces North Macedonia in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match at Toše Proeski Arena in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Monday, October 11, 2021 (10/11/21). Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV (spanish-language feed only) or with ESPN+. Sign up for the subscription service, which will stream a majority of Europe’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, here.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fubo Tv#Live Tv#Tv Channel#Paraguay#Bolivia#Arzamendia#Morel Lucena
goal.com

Ecuador vs Bolivia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

La Tri lie fourth in the group heading into the international break and know victory against La Verde would bolster their chances. Ecuador will continue their chase for a Qatar 2022 World Cup berth when they welcome struggling Bolivia in a CONMEBOL qualifier at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is Colombia vs Brazil on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifying fixture

Colombia host Brazil tonight in a South American World Cup qualifying match at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla. Brazil’s strong start to their qualifying campaign has put them in a commanding position in the table as Tite’s side look to secure their place in Qatar next year. Colombia, meanwhile, face a battle with Ecuador and Paraguay for the fourth automatic qualification spot, with Argentina and Uruguay currently holding the other two positions. Colombia have beaten Brazil just once in the past 20 years, which was a 1-0 win in a group stage match at the 2015 Copa America. Here’s all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tom's Guide

USA vs Costa Rica live stream — how to watch World Cup qualifier online

It's finally time to watch the USA vs Costa Rica live stream, as tonight's game finds World Cup qualifying action heating up. The USMNT is coming off a dispiriting loss, and knocked down to second place in the Concacaf standings. They'll face a determined Costa Rica team that's looking to move up in the ranks and become one of the three teams that moves on to the World Cup in Qatar.
NFL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City’s Sebas Méndez, Pedro Gallese push for World Cup berths with Ecuador, Peru

Orlando City stars Pedro Gallese and Sebas Méndez are still vying for spots in the 2022 World Cup with their respective national teams following the October international break. Both players completed their 12th matches in the CONMEBOL qualifiers — Méndez for Ecuador and Gallese for Peru — on Thursday as South American teams near the end of their qualifying tournament. Gallese is a long-time ...
MLS
The Independent

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

What the papers sayA new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Time is now for Barca as bid for Champions League recovery begins

Barcelona want to build for the future with the tantalising prospect of another group of teenage talents emerging together, but for now reality still bites. After successive 3-0 losses to Bayern Munich and Benfica in Group E, another loss at home to Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday would leave them on the brink of Champions League elimination. It would bring closer the possibility of failing to reach the knock-out stage for the first time since 2003, when Barca had not qualified for the competition. The last time the club played in the group stage and crashed out was 2001, when they dropped into the UEFA Cup where a team featuring Pep Guardiola and Patrick Kluivert lost to eventual winners Liverpool in the semi-finals.
UEFA
AFP

England ordered to play game behind closed doors after Euro 2020 final chaos

England must play their next home match in a UEFA competition behind closed doors following disorder at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, European football's governing body ruled on Monday. The showpiece game between England and Italy on July 11 was marred by chaotic scenes as ticketless fans forced their way through security cordons to gain entry to the stadium. In addition to the one-match sanction, UEFA has imposed a ban for a second game, which is suspended for two years. The English Football Association (FA) has also been fined 100,000 euros ($116,000) over various issues including "lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium" and the "throwing of objects".
UEFA
The Independent

Is PSG vs RB Leipzig on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Paris Saint-Germain face RB Leipzig tonight in the Champions League as Mauricio Pochettino’s side aim to stay above Manchester City in Group A. PSG beat City 2-0 at the Parc des Princes last time out in the competition as Lionel Messi scored a spectacular goal, his first for the club, in an impressive performance alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.Although the French side drew their opening match of the group away to Club Brugge, the result lifted PSG top of the standings after the first two rounds of fixtures while RB Leipzig sit bottom and are yet to pick up a...
UEFA
The Independent

Brugge vs Man City prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester City return to Champions League action this evening as last season’s defeated finalists travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge in Group A. Pep Guardiola’s side sit third in the standings after two rounds of matches following their opening win against RB Leipzig and defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last time out. Club Brugge, meanwhile, come into tonight’s match one point ahead of City following their surprise draw against PSG at the Jan Breydel Stadium and victory over RB Leipzig in Germany. City beat Burnley 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne while Club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
80K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy