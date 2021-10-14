Bolivia vs. Paraguay live stream, 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, lineups, TV channel, how to watch CONMEBOL

Bolivia will meet Paraguay in World Cup qualifying action on Thursday night as both teams look for their third win of the competition.

Bolivia is coming off a 1-0 victory over Peru on Sunday and will look to keep that momentum going into Thursday’s match. As for Paraguay, they will look to bounce back after a 2-0 loss to Chile in their last match.

When: Thursday, October 14

Thursday, October 14 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

4:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 2

Bolivia possible starting lineup:

Lampe; Ramallo, Jusino, Enoumba, Sagredo; Fernandez, Justiniano, Saucedo, Arce; Algaranaz, Moreno

Paraguay possible starting lineup:

Silva; Rojas, Gomez, Balbuena, Arzamendia; Morel, Lucena; Romero, Almiron, Perez; Cardozo

FIFA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 2:05 p.m. ET.

Bolivia (+155) vs. Paraguay (+190)

